2020 vision: Majors, Olympics next on Leishman hit list

He was due to catch up with Pete and Linda Coe, the couple who took in a wide-eyed 17-year-old from Warrnambool venturing beyond Australian borders for the first time to test his game against the best young golfers on the planet.

A love affair between Leishman and Torrey Pines Golf Course was born at that 2001 Callaway World Junior Championship, an affection that although not reciprocated on the first date reached its climax some 19 years later when Leishman claimed the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.

And had to cancel dinner.

The Head Professional at La Jolla Country Club for more than three decades, you can only imagine that Pete Coe was understanding of the late change of plans; that a teenage Leishman established a friendship that has survived close to 20 years is testament to a character that makes him one of the most popular players on tour.

“I was supposed to be having dinner with them tonight, but that’s probably going to be postponed,” Leishman conceded after joining Omega Dubai Desert Classic winner Lucas Herbert with Australia Day victories.

“That was my first ever time out of Australia. I came over here by myself, which looking back on it was a pretty good thing of my parents to do, just put me on an airplane and send me to San Diego.

“This is a pretty sweet victory just because I’ve come close here a few times. From my first year on tour I felt like this is a place I could win at and then to finally do it my 12th year on tour is really satisfying.

“I learned a lot from when I didn’t pull off those wins. I think I played too aggressively. I played a lot more conservative today… or had to on the back nine because I was in the rough on every hole.

“Just playing conservatively, taking out the big numbers. It worked, I guess.”

In a final round in which he hit just three of 14 fairways but was 14-from-18 in greens in regulation and needed just 25 putts, it’s a strategy that could well prove effective for the next couple of goals that Leishman has set himself.

With a five-year gap between his maiden PGA TOUR win and his second, for a time Leishman harbored a slight fear of being tagged a ‘one-time PGA TOUR winner’.

The 36-year-old shrugged that tag a long time ago but as he returns to the top 20 for the first time since March last year a new one looms: Best player without a major.

Torrey Pines with all teeth bared is a major championship test and Leishman has long been considered someone with the game and the temperament to win one of golf’s most prized possessions.

The closest he has come to date was a playoff defeat at the 2015 Open Championship, one of three top-six finishes he has accrued at golf’s oldest major since 2014.

He has also been top 10 at The Masters twice and boasts top-20 finishes at both the US Open and US PGA Championship, that breakthrough major title a growing priority with each year on tour.

“Playing on a major golf course really, it was pretty tough out there this week. Definitely gives me confidence, but long way before the first major,” Leishman countered when asked what a win at Torrey meant for his chances at the year’s four majors.

“My game’s in a good spot. It’s got a bit of fine-tuning to do obviously off the tee especially but that’s a goal of mine, to try and win one of those this year, or at least contend.

“It’s been a little while since I’ve contended in a major and something that I would like to do this year.”

Major season begins with The Masters at Augusta National on April 9 to be followed by the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park (May 14), US Open at Winged Foot (June 18) before closing out with The Open Championship at Royal St George’s (July 16).

And while some players may continue to be indifferent about golf’s place in the Olympics, Leishman has every intention of being on the Australian team that assembles in Tokyo on July 24.

“I would love to be there in Tokyo,” Leishman proclaimed, his wife Audrey’s fragile immune system in the wake of her sepsis near-death experience a risk he wasn’t prepared to take amongst concerns of the Zika virus in Brazil in 2016.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t go to the one in Rio but this is a priority for me.

“I would love to represent my country and hopefully win a medal for my country.”