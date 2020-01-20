2020 Rich River Trainee Classic

The future of Australian golf will be on show as the next wave of PGA of Australia Trainees compete at this week’s Rich River Trainee Classic.

Dozens of Trainees will compete at the Rich River Golf Club in Moama, New South Wales on 21-24 January.

It is 33rd year the event has been staged at Rich River, maintaining its title as the longest standing four-round tournament at one venue in PGA of Australia history.

The Rich River Trainee Classic, established in 1988, provides opportunities for Trainees to develop their tournament playing skills against their peers from all over Australia and provides an ideal platform for Trainees looking to pursue a career as a professional golfer on the worldwide golf tours.

The tournament has seen winners including Australian Masters Champion Rod Pampling, NSW PGA champion Tim Wood, Jacobs Creek Open champion Euan Walters, Queensland National Coach Tony Meyer and current ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia player Jack Wilson.

After last year’s nail-biting finish, won by Frazer Droop, this year promises to be another enthralling battle with the two runners-up returning to go one step further.

Travis Tatt, from Ballarat Golf Club, and Brayden Petersen, from Asquith Golf Club, will join 78 other PGA Trainees all vying to etch their names on the prestigious trophy.

The Rich River Trainee Classic is a unique event with women Trainees competing alongside the men for the same prize purse and title. A total of seven women will battle the men this year in an attempt to take out the Championship.

Once again the field sees 30 new first year Trainees out to prove their ability in their first four-round event as Trainee Professionals.

Along with their campaign to bring home the winner’s cheque at the end of the week, Trainees will be provided the opportunity to out-drive each other in the Doug Fraser Long Drive Competition on Monday evening, with the winner walking away with $500.

The longest drive competition is held in honour of the long-serving Rich River member and tournament volunteer, Doug Fraser, who before his untimely passing, was the driving force behind the running of the Rich River Trainee Classic.

Play commences on the new East Course layout today.

Follow the live scores on the PGA Tour of Australia App or at pga.org.au.