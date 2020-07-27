2020 Australian Open postponed

This year’s Australian Open has been postponed due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 105th edition of the Australian Open was to be played at Melbourne’s Kingston Heath in November.

But public health considerations had been the main reason behind making the decision to postpone.

“It’s disappointing to have to come to these sorts of decisions. Given the uncertainty around international travel restrictions and the impact of COVID-19 around the world, we have put the health and safety of all those who bring this tournament to life first,” Nick Dastey, Tournaments Director Australasia, said.

“We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to find a suitable date early next year.”

Coupled with the pandemic, Golf Australia’s General Manager of Golf Operations Simon Brookhouse said the rescheduling of the major championships, particularly the Masters from 12-15 November, provided challenges in assembling a world-class field.

“Unfortunately, it is not a simple matter of whether or not we could co-ordinate any international stars to visit,” Brookhouse said.

“The uncertainty of the quarantine requirements for any players coming from outside Australia needed to be considered. These requirements would undoubtedly have an impact on our homegrown heroes before they would be able to consider playing, too.”

The decision means the Australian All Abilities Championship, which features the top 12 players on the World Rankings for Golfers with a Disability, will also be delayed as the tournament is played as part of the Australian Open field.

The PGA, Golf Australia and the event partner, Sportfive, and the Victorian Government would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when any additional information is available.