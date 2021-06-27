Wright’s ace way to share win at Rockhampton Pro-Am

A hole-in-one with his third full swing of the day has earned veteran Michael Wright a share of victory at a rain-disrupted Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am on Sunday.

The $70,000 adidas Pro-Am Series event was supposed to reach its conclusion on Saturday but heavy rains in Queensland’s north meant that the front-runners had to complete their third and final rounds on Sunday morning.

Reigning adidas Pro-Am Series Order of Merit winner Matthew Millar was on top when play began on Sunday morning yet it was Wright who made the strongest impression early, recording an ace at the 192-metre par-3 11th – his second hole of the day.

“You always try to hit it close but there is definitely some luck involved,” Wright said of his 4-iron that found the bottom of the cup.

“It certainly helped get my round going, that’s for sure.”

Wright added birdies at 15 and 16 to complete a third round of 5-under 67, his total of 13-under par level with Aaron Wilkin (66) for the joint tournament victory.

For the second time in the tournament Millar (67) started his third round with an eagle at the par-5 first but was left to rue a bogey at the 127m par-3 15th, finishing one shot back at 12-under in a tie for third with Andrew Martin (70).

Wilkin thought that he would need to reach 14-under to be in contention for the title but four birdies in his final six holes was enough to finish on top with Wright.

“I thought after Matt Millar’s start that I would need to get to 14-under,” Wilkin conceded.

“I was pleasantly surprised when I saw the final results.

“I hit the ball really well and managed to make some good putts when I needed to.”

PGA Tour of Australasia rookie Nathan Barbieri (69) finished a further shot back on 11-under in outright fifth position, three clear of Victorians Peter Wilson (69) and Tom Power Horan (70).

Following the completion of the 54-hole pro-am the top 16 and ties advanced to the $15,000 Ian Weigh Toyota Invitational.

Nineteen players returned to the rain-soaked Rockhampton Golf Club layout and it was renowned long bombers Tim Hart and Josh Armstrong who emerged victorious with rounds of 9-under 63.

Hart has won both the Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series and the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series in recent weeks and tapped into that form once more, very nearly finishing his round with an albatross at the par-5 18th.

After a booming tee shot Hart hit driver off the deck for his approach, landing the ball in the hole on the full, the force causing it to pop out and finish just inches from the hole.

Armstrong picked up from his strong start to the tournament proper when he had a share of the first round lead, making nine birdies in a bogey-free round to finish level with Hart.

Barbieri (64) completed a profitable day with outright third position, one shot clear of Douglas Klein (65) with Tom Power Horan (67) taking fifth.

The next event on the adidas Pro-Am Series is the Manuplex Emu Park Pro-Am on Tuesday.