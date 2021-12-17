Wright runs hot at Grafton Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Michael Wright has fired a brilliant seven-under 64 to pick up his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win of the year at the Dougherty Property Grafton Pro-Am at Grafton Golf Club.

Making a rare trip south of the border following the recent easing of border restrictions into Queensland, Wright’s path to victory was delayed by more than two hours due to heavy morning showers but the Grafton Golf Club course staff did a magnificent job in getting the entire field through 18 holes.

With just the lone bogey at the par-3 first hole Wright’s round of seven-under was two better than Brendan Smith as the field played through high humidity and passing showers.

“Considering all the rain we had in only a couple hours, we are all so grateful to be on the course working,” Wright said.

“The staff have done an outstanding job reviewing the course this morning trying their best to give us an opportunity to play.”

One of the most experienced players on the Pro-Am circuit, Wright was making his first appearance at Grafton Golf Club but took no time in finding it to his liking, closing out his round with birdies at three of his final four holes.

The next stop in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the two-day MI Organics Yamba Pro-Am starting Saturday December 18.