World's best tee off in front of PGA Professional signage - PGA of Australia

PGA Professionals were suitably recognised at the 2022 Fortinet Australia PGA Championship, with some of the world’s best golfers teeing off in front of signage promoting our accredited experts in golf.

The signs, which surrounded the tee and green of the 314-metre par-4 second hole, promoted PGA Professionals as Australia’s “experts in golf,” encouraging golfers to seek out the services of a PGA Professional in order to improve both performance and enjoyment in all aspects of their game.

General Manager of the PGA Membership and Education department, Geoff Stewart was pleased to see PGA Professionals given pride of place at the tournament with the richest prize on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

“It was great to have all the signage on the hole dedicated to our PGA Professionals,” he said. “They give so much to the game, so to celebrate that and promote it across the TV coverage was a wonderful opportunity.”

The messaging, which read “elevate your game with the experts in golf” and “get your golfing advice from the right place,” celebrates PGA Professionals as the answer for everything golf and for every golfer.

Additionally, the PGA Professional logo featured on every sign, a nod to the PGA’s commitment to promoting awareness of the logo and what it represents.

“Every PGA Professional works hard to earn that logo,” said Stewart. “It represents their expertise, professionalism and dedication and they are all very proud to have the right to wear it.

“To have it on display all week will help re-affirm that whenever a golfer is in need of assistance in any part of their game, they can trust they are getting the best possible service when they see the PGA Professional logo.”

PGA immortal and Life Member, Charlie Earp at the PGA Professional hole last week

Popular amongst the PGA Professionals in attendance during the week, there were some special guests at the second hole as well.

PGA immortal, and PGA Life Member Charlie Earp enjoyed his time at the Australian PGA Championship and even took a moment to get a photo in front of the PGA Professional branded hole.

Earp spent 45 years as the Head PGA Professional at Royal Queensland Golf Club from 1958 – 2003, his contribution to the game in the sunshine state and indeed right throughout Australia unparalleled.