Wools-Cobb rewarded with victory at Middlemount Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A mindset that he says is the best of his career has finally yielded a win for Sunshine Coast’s Shae Wools-Cobb at the Protech Middlemount Pro-Am at Middlemount Golf Club.

The second event of the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series featured one of the strongest fields ever seen at Middlemount, Wools-Cobb and first year PGA Associate Ryley Martin sharing the win with matching rounds of 7-under 65.

They finished one shot clear of Doug Klein (66) as Brett Rankin, James Macklin and Will Bruyeres shared fourth with rounds of 5-under 67.

Second at the North Queensland Series that concluded on Monday at Pioneer Valley, Wools-Cobb is now one back of Tim Hart in the Mining Towns Series and riding a building wave of confidence.

“This is probably the best mindset I’ve ever had in my golfing career so far,” said an excited Wools-Cobb.

“The change in mindset six months ago has really helped out with the way I’m playing at the moment.

“I think I’ve had five bogey-free rounds this whole trip so it feels like there are no errors in the game at the moment.”

Making just his sixth start on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, a breakthrough win also provides a confidence boost for Martin.

Winner of the Norris Motor Group Royal Queensland PGA Associate Pro-Am in January, Martin credited his share of victory with some adjustments to his swing that he made earlier in the week.

“The game’s feeling really good and really looking forward to the next couple of events,” said Martin.

“Made a couple of swing changes at the start of the week and things are starting to really improve.”

A regular on the Mining Towns Series in recent years, Wools-Cobb praised the improving standard of the golf courses in small towns that rely so much on volunteer contributions.

“Courses are looking unreal. The greens have been so much better than the last few years; they’re getting better and better each year,” said Wools-Cobb.

“The surfaces are great; I really can’t fault the golf courses up here at the moment.”

The Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series now moves to Tieri for the $41,500 Tieri Pro-Am starting Saturday, voted the PGA Regional Tournament of the Year at the 2022 Queensland Golf Industry Awards.

