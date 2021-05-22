Wood starts Series strong with Bowen Pro-Am win

Christopher Wood has won the Abbot Point Operations Bowen Pro-Am by two strokes to kick-start his Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series campaign.

The Queenslander fired a spectacular round of 6-under 64 at the picturesque Bowen Golf Club to lead four players tied for second place in the first event of a series of four held on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

The field of 24 PGA Professionals was met with testing conditions and constant 30 kilometer an hour winds that created a challenge in shot making and smart play.

In a round featuring seven birdies, an eagle and three bogeys Wood said his short game was what made the difference.

“I made a lot of good putts today,” said Wood.

“These greens are the best greens in North Queensland which made it easier to make putts.”

Queenslanders Tara Jenkins, Steven Jeffress and Gavin Fairfax tied for second place alongside New South Welshman Jay Mackenzie with scores of 4-under 66.

Jenkins, a first-year PGA Associate, was pleased with the result from her first ever adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event.

“I was really nervous at the end watching the scores come in,” said Jenkins.

“I thought I would have to be in a playoff towards the end until Chris’s strong finish.”

Wood now takes the early lead in the Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series.

View the final Abbot Point Operations Bowen Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.