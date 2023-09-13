Wood, Knox to meet in Pampling Plate final - PGA of Australia

Lachlan Wood and Dylan Knox both staged impressive fightbacks to secure their spots in the 36-hole Coca-Cola Pampling Plate final at Caboolture Golf Club on Thursday.

An Associate based at Indooroopilly Golf Club in Brisbane, Knox had to hole a 20-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to get past in-form first year Associate Jack Wright in the quarter-finals to set up a clash with Haydn Garner in the afternoon semi-finals.

Know found himself staring at defeat when he trailed 3 down through 14 holes but won the 15th, 16th and 18th holes to take Garner to extra holes.

Perhaps shell-shocked by the switch in momentum, Garner three-putted the 19th hole to allow Knox to advance to the final.

“I played and putted very well this morning against Jack but this afternoon the putts didn’t drop,” said Knox.

“Haydn just kept hitting fairways and greens which made it hard to make any inroads.

“Can’t wait until tomorrow, even though the body is aching after three days of 36 holes.”

A dominant force in the All Abilities events in Australia this year, Wood also boasts two wins on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series this season.

The first year Associate at Hervey Bay Golf and Country Club, Wood has been permitted to use a motorised cart and says that it has made it possible for him to compete.

“Stoked to be playing in the final,” said Wood, who has competed in international All Abilities tournaments this year.

“I must admit, having being permitted to use a motorised cart for this event has allowed me to play. Without it I could not have played.”

A 5&4 winner over Jordan Hampson in the quarter-finals, Wood also had to fight back late to force extra holes against defending champion Dylan Gardner.

Two-down for much of the match after Gardner began with four birdies in his first seven holes, Wood drew level on the 18th hole before prevailing at the second extra hole.

“Dylan hits the ball so far so I was always playing first,” Wood said.

“I just stuck to my game-plan and in the end it paid off.”

Gardner advanced to the semi-finals with a 3&2 win over Riley Taylor in the quarter-finals, Ben School’s giant-killing run coming to an end at the hands of Garner 2&1.

Thursday’s 36-hole final begins at 7.20am with the 18-hole match between Garner and Gardner to determine third and fourth will begin at 11.30am.

