BigFella40 | Infectious and buoyant

To celebrate what would have been Jarrod Lyle’s 40th birthday, Challenge and the PGA have asked Jarrod’s family, friends, colleagues, and the infinite people he influenced, to share their favourite stories of the affable Tour Professional.

What I loved about Jarrod was his everlasting buoyancy every single time I saw him.

There was something so great about seeing him at an event and having him come up to me with a big grin on his face and say, “How the f**k are you mate?” then we’d go back and forth giving each other shit for a few minutes, having a laugh at each other’s expense.

I miss that.

He had such perfect, infectious energy that made my day, every single time. Then he’d move on and do the same thing with someone else.

As I said, infectious.

What a wonderful man. Happy 40th, Big Fella!

To find out more about Jarrod’s ongoing legacy as part of Challenge – supporting kids with cancer, head to challenge.org.au/jarrods-gift/

Greg Chalmers is a decorated international golfer competing on the PGA TOUR, and is a friend of Jarrod.