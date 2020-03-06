Western Australian Golf Industry Awards finalists announced


The Western Australian Golf Industry is pleased to announce the finalists for the upcoming Golf Industry Awards Night to be held at Perth Exhibition and Convention Centre on Friday 20th March 2020.

Represented by the PGA of Australia, GolfWA, Golf Course Superintendants Association of WA and Golf Management Australia (WA), the WA Golf Industry Awards Night acknowledges the achievements the finalists have accomplished throughout 2019.

With more nominations than ever before, it was encouraging to see so many individuals recognised for their tireless efforts in assisting the growth and development of golf within the state of Western Australia. Having all areas of the industry being represented by the governing bodies, the night is truly an evening that is dedicated to personalities that are involved in the game whether it be playing or teaching the game, managing facilities that allow it to be experienced or those that volunteer their time and instill so much of their passion toward assisting where needed. To book your tickets or for further details, please click here or alternatively contact the PGA (WA) Office on 08 6430 8100 or via email [email protected].

The finalists for their respective awards (in alphabetical order) are:

Volunteer of the Year Award Finalists (Proudly sponsored by Bowra & O’Dea)

Jodie ChubbJoondalup Golf Club
Rob HainesJoondalup Golf and Country Club
Owen NuttridgeDunsborough Lakes Golf Club
Lyndell OlivierRoyal Perth Golf Club
Mal RigollBusselton Golf Club
Adrian ThorntonRockingham Golf Club

Employee of the Year Award Finalists (Proudly sponsored by MiClub)

Matija BalicRoyal Perth Golf Club
Dave BrennanBunbury Golf Club
Ross DavisBusselton Golf Club
Idris EvansThe Western Australian Golf Club
Sam HodgeJoondalup Golf and Country Club
Tony HowellMosman Park Golf Club

Outstanding Game Development of the Year Award Finalists

Mark BattenTen Golf Secret Harbour
Ackzel DonaldsonJoondalup Golf and Country Club
Kerrod GrayJoondalup Golf and Country Club
Alex McKayMount Lawley Golf Club
Adam SmithComo High School
Mark TibblesThe Vines Golf and Country Club

Metropolitan Golf Course of the Year Finalists (Proudly sponsored by ADH Club Car)

Cottesloe Golf Club
Joondalup Golf and Country Club
Meadow Springs Country Club

Regional Golf Course of the Year Finalists (Proudly sponsored by ADH Club Car)

Bunbury Golf Club
Kalgoorlie Golf Club

Metropolitan Golf Facility of the Year Award Finalists

Joondalup Country Club
Mandurah Country Club
The Western Australia Golf Club
Wanneroo Golf Club
Wembley Golf Complex

Regional Golf Facility of the Year Award Finalists

Bunbury Golf Club
Pinjarra Golf Club

Tournament of the Year Award Finalists (Proudly sponsored by Golf Car World)

Mack Hall TSA Cottesloe Open, Cottesloe Golf Club
Mitchell and Brown Spalding Park Open, Spalding Park Golf Club
Nexus Risk Services Southwest Open, Bunbury Golf Club
Nexus Risk TSA Group WA Open, Cottesloe Golf Club.
TX Civil and Logistics WA PGA Championship, Kalgoorlie Golf Course

Pro-Am of the Year Award Finalists

ADH Club Car Joondalup Legends Pro Am
The British Sausage Ham & Bacon Co Busselton Pro-Am
The Metal West Lakelands Pro-Am
Urban Quarter Dunsborough Lakes Golf Club Pro Am, Dunsborough Lakes GC.
WA Hino Pro-Am (The Western Australia Golf Club)

Hilary Lawler Club Professional of the Year Award Finalists

Damian ChatterleyLakelands Country Club
Matthew HeathPinjarra Golf Club
Peter MaidmentMount Lawley Golf Club
Tristan McCallumSeaview Golf Club
Correy PriceBusselton Golf Club

PGA Coach of the Year Finalists

Nicholas D’avoineLake Karrinyup Country Club/Golf Box
Kerrod GrayJoondalup Golf and Country Club
Ritchie SmithRoyal Fremantle Golf Club

PGA Trainee Graduates

Ethan AndrewsLakelands Country Club
Michael LewisCarramar Golf Course
Courtney MartinWembley Golf Course
Jessica SpeechleyJoondalup Golf & Country Club
Cameron ValeCarramar Golf Course

Superintendents of the Year Award Finalists (Proudly sponsored by McIntosh & Son and Jacobsen)

Oliver BellDunsborough Lakes Golf Club
Patrick CaseyKalgoorlie Golf Course
Idris EvansThe Western Australian Golf Club
Jason KellyRoyal Fremantle Golf Club
Ashley WatsonJoondalup Golf and Country Club

Apprentice of the Year Finalists

Connor ButlionBunbury Golf Club
Mitchell ClayMandurah Country Club

