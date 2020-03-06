Western Australian Golf Industry Awards finalists announced

The Western Australian Golf Industry is pleased to announce the finalists for the upcoming Golf Industry Awards Night to be held at Perth Exhibition and Convention Centre on Friday 20th March 2020.

Represented by the PGA of Australia, GolfWA, Golf Course Superintendants Association of WA and Golf Management Australia (WA), the WA Golf Industry Awards Night acknowledges the achievements the finalists have accomplished throughout 2019.

With more nominations than ever before, it was encouraging to see so many individuals recognised for their tireless efforts in assisting the growth and development of golf within the state of Western Australia. Having all areas of the industry being represented by the governing bodies, the night is truly an evening that is dedicated to personalities that are involved in the game whether it be playing or teaching the game, managing facilities that allow it to be experienced or those that volunteer their time and instill so much of their passion toward assisting where needed. To book your tickets or for further details, please click here or alternatively contact the PGA (WA) Office on 08 6430 8100 or via email [email protected].

The finalists for their respective awards (in alphabetical order) are:

Volunteer of the Year Award Finalists (Proudly sponsored by Bowra & O’Dea)

Jodie Chubb Joondalup Golf Club Rob Haines Joondalup Golf and Country Club Owen Nuttridge Dunsborough Lakes Golf Club Lyndell Olivier Royal Perth Golf Club Mal Rigoll Busselton Golf Club Adrian Thornton Rockingham Golf Club

Employee of the Year Award Finalists (Proudly sponsored by MiClub)

Matija Balic Royal Perth Golf Club Dave Brennan Bunbury Golf Club Ross Davis Busselton Golf Club Idris Evans The Western Australian Golf Club Sam Hodge Joondalup Golf and Country Club Tony Howell Mosman Park Golf Club

Outstanding Game Development of the Year Award Finalists

Mark Batten Ten Golf Secret Harbour Ackzel Donaldson Joondalup Golf and Country Club Kerrod Gray Joondalup Golf and Country Club Alex McKay Mount Lawley Golf Club Adam Smith Como High School Mark Tibbles The Vines Golf and Country Club

Metropolitan Golf Course of the Year Finalists (Proudly sponsored by ADH Club Car)

Cottesloe Golf Club Joondalup Golf and Country Club Meadow Springs Country Club

Regional Golf Course of the Year Finalists (Proudly sponsored by ADH Club Car)

Bunbury Golf Club Kalgoorlie Golf Club

Metropolitan Golf Facility of the Year Award Finalists

Joondalup Country Club Mandurah Country Club The Western Australia Golf Club Wanneroo Golf Club Wembley Golf Complex

Regional Golf Facility of the Year Award Finalists

Bunbury Golf Club Pinjarra Golf Club

Tournament of the Year Award Finalists (Proudly sponsored by Golf Car World)

Mack Hall TSA Cottesloe Open, Cottesloe Golf Club Mitchell and Brown Spalding Park Open, Spalding Park Golf Club Nexus Risk Services Southwest Open, Bunbury Golf Club Nexus Risk TSA Group WA Open, Cottesloe Golf Club. TX Civil and Logistics WA PGA Championship, Kalgoorlie Golf Course

Pro-Am of the Year Award Finalists

ADH Club Car Joondalup Legends Pro Am The British Sausage Ham & Bacon Co Busselton Pro-Am The Metal West Lakelands Pro-Am Urban Quarter Dunsborough Lakes Golf Club Pro Am, Dunsborough Lakes GC. WA Hino Pro-Am (The Western Australia Golf Club)

Hilary Lawler Club Professional of the Year Award Finalists

Damian Chatterley Lakelands Country Club Matthew Heath Pinjarra Golf Club Peter Maidment Mount Lawley Golf Club Tristan McCallum Seaview Golf Club Correy Price Busselton Golf Club

PGA Coach of the Year Finalists

Nicholas D’avoine Lake Karrinyup Country Club/Golf Box Kerrod Gray Joondalup Golf and Country Club Ritchie Smith Royal Fremantle Golf Club

PGA Trainee Graduates

Ethan Andrews Lakelands Country Club Michael Lewis Carramar Golf Course Courtney Martin Wembley Golf Course Jessica Speechley Joondalup Golf & Country Club Cameron Vale Carramar Golf Course

Superintendents of the Year Award Finalists (Proudly sponsored by McIntosh & Son and Jacobsen)

Oliver Bell Dunsborough Lakes Golf Club Patrick Casey Kalgoorlie Golf Course Idris Evans The Western Australian Golf Club Jason Kelly Royal Fremantle Golf Club Ashley Watson Joondalup Golf and Country Club

Apprentice of the Year Finalists