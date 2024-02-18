Webex Players Series Hunter Valley set for dramatic conclusion - PGA of Australia

Play resumed at 7:30am Sunday at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort, with the final group of Daniel Gale and Phoenix Campbell playing the final 16 holes of the third round to sit in first and second on the leaderboard. Campbell two in front of Gale on 17-under.

The final round of the Webex Players Series Hunter Valley getting underway at 12:30pm (AEDT) via a shotgun start, with more storms hopefully staying away after rain and lightning caused play to pause at 2:42pm Saturday.

Despite the prospect of a long day ahead of 34 holes of tournament golf, Campbell and Gale hit their straps early, with the amateur winner of the QLD PGA making a hat-trick of birdies from the sixth hole, before closing his front nine with a bogey five.

Gale getting back the shot he dropped at the 1st yesterday with birdie at the par-4 4th, before an eagle-birdie-birdie run starting at the 6th briefly gave him the lead on his own.

Campbell answering back with birdies at 11 and 12 to reach 17-under before a bogey at the par-5 16th made things level with Gale at the top.

The Victorian immediately bouncing back at 17 with birdie, while New South Welshman Gale made bogey to make it a two-shot difference heading into the final round

“I don’t think it was too important,” Campbell said of his birdie at the penultimate hole.

“I hit a good drive, really good chip.”

Perhaps benefitting from youth, and a good night’s rest, Campbell was headed for a quick bite to eat before his second round of the day.

“Feeling good, I had a really good sleep last night,” he said. “I was saying to Dean (Kinney) it’s probably the best I’ve slept all week.

Queenslander Tim Hart made the biggest move of the morning to sit a shot back from Gale after a bogey-free 63 to climb into third on 14-under-par.

Proving the old adage to beware the injured golfer, Hart was preparing for the afternoon round by getting as much rest as possible with a humid afternoon and plenty of birdies from the field on the cards.

“To be honest I’ve actually been battling a bit of a virus all week, so didn’t really do much practice before the week, which could be a good thing, just sort of rest it up,” Hart said.

“Then just came out here, a bit more calmer this week. To say the energy levels are high would be lying, they’re a bit low at the moment. I’ll go rest up and go out there this afternoon.”

Next best is a player whose presence won’t go unnoticed by the rest of the contenders, Kazuma Kobori who is chasing a fourth Webex Players Series title in 2024. The Kiwi sitting 12-under alongside Jeffrey Guan and West Australian Jess Whitting.

Japan’s Kotono Fukaya in seventh alone at 11-under, one in front of Elvis Smylie and Kade McBride.

Due to the weather delays on Saturday, Webex Players Series Hunter Valley All Abilities and Junior events were shortened to 18 holes.

Hailing from just over an hour away, Garth Allen claimed his first All Abilities win with a seven-over 77 giving him a two shot win over Wayne Perske. Last week’s winner Cameron Pollard another shot further back.

“It feels great and I’m a local boy, so coming from Hawks Nest about an hour away and winning here, is exciting for me,” Allen said.

“I’ll take it, no matter if it is 36 holes usually or 18. A win’s a win.”

Playing alongside Gale and Campbell, Zoe Arcus ended up in play-off for the Junior title with Hunter local Jesse Linden after the pair were tied on three-over.

Cromer Golf Club’s Arcus winning on the first play-off hole with a 15 foot birdie putt

“It was really exciting, I was so nervous over the putt,” the 16-year-old said.

Adding of her playing partners: “They are great golfers, just their course management and everything, and how far they hit it was crazy.”

The final round of the Webex Players Series Hunter Valley will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo from 1pm AEDT.