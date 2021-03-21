Watt wins at Heidelberg

Brady Watt has won the De Bortoli Heidelberg Golf Club Pro-Am by two shots following a spectacular round of 7-under at Heidelberg Golf Club on Friday.

Starting his round from the eighth hole, Watt birdied the ninth before eagling the 11th to move to 3-under early in his round.

A birdie at 18 was followed by back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes to put Watt clear of the chasing pack.

With a birdie on the short par 4 sixth, Jones moved to 7-under to take a two-stroke win over Andrew Martin to take his third PGA Pro-Am Series victory for the 2020/2021 wraparound season.

“It’s so great to be back playing here in Melbourne especially after what everyone had to go through last year,” Watt said.

“I was aiming to keep a clean sheet out there today which has been a little different for me lately.

“It will be good to keep things going when the next season comes around with some events up in Queensland and over in WA during our winter.”

Martin took out second place with a round of 5-under 67, ahead of Kyle Michel in third place at 4-under.

Tom Power Horan finidhed in outright fourth place at 3-under, followed by David McKenzie, David Bransdon and Michael Choi in a tie for fifth place.

View the final De Bortoli Heidelberg Golf Club Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.