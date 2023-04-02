WA's Barron wins Rookie of the Year - PGA of Australia

Perth’s Haydn Barron has completed his first full season on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia by winning the Rookie of the Year award.



Barron, 27, clinched the award when he finished tied-36th in the season-ending The National Tournament on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula over the weekend, narrowing defeating Queenslander Louis Dobbelaar.

The Western Australian finished 12th on the Order of Merit, mainly through his barnstorming finish at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in December at Victoria Golf Club, where his hole-out from a bunker for eagle at the 72nd hole pushed him into a tie for fourth.

That single moment will take Barron into the Open Championship field for his first appearance in a major in July this year as a top-five finisher in the Open.

“The Australian Open was a massive highlight,” said Barron. “That was the best I played all year, but I did play good in a number of tournaments, but didn’t necessarily finish super high. There’s definitely some positives and a few things to work on.”

Barron is a mature-aged rookie but there are reasons for that.

An outstanding amateur and captain of Western Australia, his transition to professional ranks was stalled by the pandemic and travel restrictions.

“I looked to turn pro at the end of 2019,” he said. “I went over to Europe and went to tour school and missed. Then I planned to play Australia through the following year and obviously the world shut down.

“I spent the following year at home, working as a greenkeeper actually (at his home track, the Western Australian Golf Club), and managed to get a few invites at the latter end of last year and managed to get my card through that.

“It’s been my first full year out there this year.”

Barron received the trophy on Sunday as well as a Tag Heuer watch from the tour.

“It feels good,” he said. “It’s been a long season and I’ve been away from home for a long time, but it’s been a good year.”