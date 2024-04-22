Aussies on Tour: Ormsby second in Saudi Arabia - PGA of Australia

South Australian Wade Ormsby has delivered his best result in more than a year with a runner-up finish at the Asian Tour’s Saudi Open in Saudi Arabia.

Winner of the International Series Thailand last March, Ormsby began the final round needing to make up nine shots on runaway leader, American John Catlin.

Playing in the final group, Ormsby threw everything he had, hitting 16 of 18 greens in a superb round of 7-under 64.

It was enough to secure outright second as Catlin continued his dominant run with a 5-under par 66 and seven-shot triumph.

“John had a big lead, it was difficult, you just want to go out and play as well as you can,” said Ormsby.

“I played great, probably one little blemish on number five. There were a couple of potential tiny openings there, but he closed the door straight away.

“I am really happy with the way I played. First week after 10 years with a new caddie, Mike, so it’s nice to get off on the right foot.”

Four of the 18 Aussies in the field in Saudi Arabia finished the week inside the top 10.

The ageless Scott Hend set a cracking early pace and held on to earn a share of eighth, Maverick Antcliff (64) and Aaron Wilkin (70) logging top-20 finishes.

The women’s game crowned Nelly Korda a major champion for a second time at The Chevron Championship as Gabi Ruffels and Stephanie Kyriacou ended the week as the leading Aussies.

It marked Korda’s fifth consecutive LPGA Tour win, matching the all-time record that she now shares with Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-2005).

Ruffels sat just outside the top 10 entering the final round but endured a difficult finish, including a double-bogey on the 72nd hole.

Harrison Endycott was tied for 33rd at the Corales Puntacana Championship but Jason Day and Cam Davis will have to wait an extra day to know their final result after the RBC Heritage was forced into a Monday finish.

Day (66) and Davis (67) both completed their fourth rounds as Masters champion Scottie Scheffler established a five-stroke lead with three holes to play at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The Australian flag was prominent too on the PGA TOUR Champions, Steve Allan’s first top-five finish leading the way at the Invited Celebrity Classic in Texas.

Photo: Jason Butler/Getty Images

Results

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship

The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

1 Nelly Korda 68-69-69-69—275 $US1.2m

T40 Stephanie Kyriacou 72-69-73-75—289 $37,299

T40 Gabriela Ruffels 69-73-70-77—289 $37,299

T54 Robyn Choi 73-73-69-77—292 $23,365

T70 Sarah Kemp 70-73-75-80—298 $15,150

T72 Karis Davidson 72-74-74-79—299 $14,515

MC Grace Kim 76-72—148

MC Hannah Green 77-72—149

MC Minjee Lee 74-77—151

MC Hira Naveed 78-77—155

Asian Tour

Saudi Open presented by PIF

Riyadh Golf Club, Saudia Arabia

1 John Catlin 65-67-62-66—260 $US180,000

2 Wade Ormsby 66-69-68-64—267 $110,000

T8 Scott Hend 66-67-70-71—274 $22,950

T14 Maverick Antcliff 67-73-72-64—276 $13,850

T17 Aaron Wilkin 73-64-70-70—277 $10,672.73

T28 Jordan Zunic 72-67-71-68—278 $8,280

T28 Harrison Crowe 68-71-70-69—278 $8,280

T37 Jack Thompson 71-70-67-72—280 $6,800

T43 Travis Smyth 70-72-69-71—282 $5,450

T62 Sam Brazel 70-72-73-72—287 $3,050

MC Justin Warren 67-76—143

MC Jed Morgan 73-70—143

MC Lachlan Barker 69-74—143

MC Daniel Gale 76-68—144

MC Todd Sinnott 70-74—144

MC Deyen Lawson 73-71—144

MC Zach Murray 73-73—146

MC Kevin Yuan 71-75—146

MC Doug Klein 73-79—152

PGA TOUR

Corales Puntacana Championship

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Cse), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

1 Billy Horschel 67-69-66-63—265 $US720,000

T33 Harrison Endycott 68-70-71-69—278 $22,800

Ladies European Tour

Joburg Ladies Open

Modderfontein Golf Club, South Africa

1 Chiara Tamburlini 70-68-67-70—275 €45,000

MC Amy Walsh 81-80—161

Korn Ferry Tour

LECOM Suncoast Classic

Lakewood National Golf Club (Commander Cse), Lakewood Ranch, Florida

1 Tim Widing 67-64-67-66—264

Won on second hole of sudden death playoff

T84 John Lyras 67-67-76-73—283

86 Brett Drewitt 67-69-78-71—285

MC Dimi Papadatos 69-73—142

MC Rhein Gibson 69-73—142

Challenge Tour

Abu Dhabi Challenge

Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, UAE

1 Garrick Porteous 66-63-64-63—256 €45,148.70

T55 Hayden Hopewell 65-70-66-72—273 €973.52

MC Connor McKinney 66-71—137

MC Tom Power Horan 69-68—137

MC Haydn Barron 71-72—143

PGA TOUR Champions

Invited Celebrity Classic

Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas

1 Paul Broadhurst 65-66—131 $US330,000

5 Steve Allan 69-66—135 $105,600

T6 Stuart Appleby 71-65—136 $68,200

T12 Richard Green 69-68—137 $38,802

T12 Greg Chalmers 68-69—137 $38,802

T26 David McKenzie 70-69—139 $17,527

T26 John Senden 66-73—139 $17,527

T35 Mark Hensby 69-71—140 $12,194

T48 David Bransdon 71-71—142 $6,820

T53 Michael Wright 70-73—143 $4,730

T61 Rod Pampling 73-71—144 $3,190

PGA TOUR Americas

69th Brazil Open at Rio Olympic Golf Course

Rio Olympic Golf Course, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Reduced to 54 holes due to rain

1 Matthew Anderson 63-65-69—197 $US40,500

MC Jason Hong 73-68—141