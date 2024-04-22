Aussies on Tour: Ormsby second in Saudi Arabia - PGA of Australia

South Australian Wade Ormsby has delivered his best result in more than a year with a runner-up finish at the Asian Tour’s Saudi Open in Saudi Arabia.
Winner of the International Series Thailand last March, Ormsby began the final round needing to make up nine shots on runaway leader, American John Catlin.
Playing in the final group, Ormsby threw everything he had, hitting 16 of 18 greens in a superb round of 7-under 64.
It was enough to secure outright second as Catlin continued his dominant run with a 5-under par 66 and seven-shot triumph.
“John had a big lead, it was difficult, you just want to go out and play as well as you can,” said Ormsby.
“I played great, probably one little blemish on number five. There were a couple of potential tiny openings there, but he closed the door straight away.
“I am really happy with the way I played. First week after 10 years with a new caddie, Mike, so it’s nice to get off on the right foot.”
Four of the 18 Aussies in the field in Saudi Arabia finished the week inside the top 10.
The ageless Scott Hend set a cracking early pace and held on to earn a share of eighth, Maverick Antcliff (64) and Aaron Wilkin (70) logging top-20 finishes.
The women’s game crowned Nelly Korda a major champion for a second time at The Chevron Championship as Gabi Ruffels and Stephanie Kyriacou ended the week as the leading Aussies.
It marked Korda’s fifth consecutive LPGA Tour win, matching the all-time record that she now shares with Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-2005).
Ruffels sat just outside the top 10 entering the final round but endured a difficult finish, including a double-bogey on the 72nd hole.
Harrison Endycott was tied for 33rd at the Corales Puntacana Championship but Jason Day and Cam Davis will have to wait an extra day to know their final result after the RBC Heritage was forced into a Monday finish.
Day (66) and Davis (67) both completed their fourth rounds as Masters champion Scottie Scheffler established a five-stroke lead with three holes to play at Harbour Town Golf Links.
The Australian flag was prominent too on the PGA TOUR Champions, Steve Allan’s first top-five finish leading the way at the Invited Celebrity Classic in Texas.
LPGA Tour
The Chevron Championship
The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
1 Nelly Korda 68-69-69-69—275 $US1.2m
T40 Stephanie Kyriacou 72-69-73-75—289 $37,299
T40 Gabriela Ruffels 69-73-70-77—289 $37,299
T54 Robyn Choi 73-73-69-77—292 $23,365
T70 Sarah Kemp 70-73-75-80—298 $15,150
T72 Karis Davidson 72-74-74-79—299 $14,515
MC Grace Kim 76-72—148
MC Hannah Green 77-72—149
MC Minjee Lee 74-77—151
MC Hira Naveed 78-77—155
Asian Tour
Saudi Open presented by PIF
Riyadh Golf Club, Saudia Arabia
1 John Catlin 65-67-62-66—260 $US180,000
2 Wade Ormsby 66-69-68-64—267 $110,000
T8 Scott Hend 66-67-70-71—274 $22,950
T14 Maverick Antcliff 67-73-72-64—276 $13,850
T17 Aaron Wilkin 73-64-70-70—277 $10,672.73
T28 Jordan Zunic 72-67-71-68—278 $8,280
T28 Harrison Crowe 68-71-70-69—278 $8,280
T37 Jack Thompson 71-70-67-72—280 $6,800
T43 Travis Smyth 70-72-69-71—282 $5,450
T62 Sam Brazel 70-72-73-72—287 $3,050
MC Justin Warren 67-76—143
MC Jed Morgan 73-70—143
MC Lachlan Barker 69-74—143
MC Daniel Gale 76-68—144
MC Todd Sinnott 70-74—144
MC Deyen Lawson 73-71—144
MC Zach Murray 73-73—146
MC Kevin Yuan 71-75—146
MC Doug Klein 73-79—152
PGA TOUR
Corales Puntacana Championship
Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Cse), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
1 Billy Horschel 67-69-66-63—265 $US720,000
T33 Harrison Endycott 68-70-71-69—278 $22,800
Ladies European Tour
Joburg Ladies Open
Modderfontein Golf Club, South Africa
1 Chiara Tamburlini 70-68-67-70—275 €45,000
MC Amy Walsh 81-80—161
Korn Ferry Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
Lakewood National Golf Club (Commander Cse), Lakewood Ranch, Florida
1 Tim Widing 67-64-67-66—264
Won on second hole of sudden death playoff
T84 John Lyras 67-67-76-73—283
86 Brett Drewitt 67-69-78-71—285
MC Dimi Papadatos 69-73—142
MC Rhein Gibson 69-73—142
Challenge Tour
Abu Dhabi Challenge
Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 Garrick Porteous 66-63-64-63—256 €45,148.70
T55 Hayden Hopewell 65-70-66-72—273 €973.52
MC Connor McKinney 66-71—137
MC Tom Power Horan 69-68—137
MC Haydn Barron 71-72—143
PGA TOUR Champions
Invited Celebrity Classic
Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
1 Paul Broadhurst 65-66—131 $US330,000
5 Steve Allan 69-66—135 $105,600
T6 Stuart Appleby 71-65—136 $68,200
T12 Richard Green 69-68—137 $38,802
T12 Greg Chalmers 68-69—137 $38,802
T26 David McKenzie 70-69—139 $17,527
T26 John Senden 66-73—139 $17,527
T35 Mark Hensby 69-71—140 $12,194
T48 David Bransdon 71-71—142 $6,820
T53 Michael Wright 70-73—143 $4,730
T61 Rod Pampling 73-71—144 $3,190
PGA TOUR Americas
69th Brazil Open at Rio Olympic Golf Course
Rio Olympic Golf Course, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reduced to 54 holes due to rain
1 Matthew Anderson 63-65-69—197 $US40,500
MC Jason Hong 73-68—141