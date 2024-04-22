 Aussies on Tour: Ormsby second in Saudi Arabia - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Ormsby second in Saudi Arabia


South Australian Wade Ormsby has delivered his best result in more than a year with a runner-up finish at the Asian Tour’s Saudi Open in Saudi Arabia.

Winner of the International Series Thailand last March, Ormsby began the final round needing to make up nine shots on runaway leader, American John Catlin.

Playing in the final group, Ormsby threw everything he had, hitting 16 of 18 greens in a superb round of 7-under 64.

It was enough to secure outright second as Catlin continued his dominant run with a 5-under par 66 and seven-shot triumph.

“John had a big lead, it was difficult, you just want to go out and play as well as you can,” said Ormsby.

“I played great, probably one little blemish on number five. There were a couple of potential tiny openings there, but he closed the door straight away.

“I am really happy with the way I played. First week after 10 years with a new caddie, Mike, so it’s nice to get off on the right foot.”

Four of the 18 Aussies in the field in Saudi Arabia finished the week inside the top 10.

The ageless Scott Hend set a cracking early pace and held on to earn a share of eighth, Maverick Antcliff (64) and Aaron Wilkin (70) logging top-20 finishes.

The women’s game crowned Nelly Korda a major champion for a second time at The Chevron Championship as Gabi Ruffels and Stephanie Kyriacou ended the week as the leading Aussies.

It marked Korda’s fifth consecutive LPGA Tour win, matching the all-time record that she now shares with Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-2005).

Ruffels sat just outside the top 10 entering the final round but endured a difficult finish, including a double-bogey on the 72nd hole.

Harrison Endycott was tied for 33rd at the Corales Puntacana Championship but Jason Day and Cam Davis will have to wait an extra day to know their final result after the RBC Heritage was forced into a Monday finish.

Day (66) and Davis (67) both completed their fourth rounds as Masters champion Scottie Scheffler established a five-stroke lead with three holes to play at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The Australian flag was prominent too on the PGA TOUR Champions, Steve Allan’s first top-five finish leading the way at the Invited Celebrity Classic in Texas.

Photo: Jason Butler/Getty Images

Results

LPGA Tour
The Chevron Championship
The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
1          Nelly Korda                  68-69-69-69—275       $US1.2m
T40      Stephanie Kyriacou      72-69-73-75—289       $37,299
T40      Gabriela Ruffels           69-73-70-77—289       $37,299
T54      Robyn Choi                  73-73-69-77—292       $23,365
T70      Sarah Kemp                 70-73-75-80—298       $15,150
T72      Karis Davidson             72-74-74-79—299       $14,515
MC       Grace Kim                    76-72—148
MC       Hannah Green              77-72—149
MC       Minjee Lee                   74-77—151
MC       Hira Naveed                 78-77—155

Asian Tour
Saudi Open presented by PIF
Riyadh Golf Club, Saudia Arabia
1          John Catlin                   65-67-62-66—260       $US180,000
2          Wade Ormsby             66-69-68-64—267       $110,000
T8        Scott Hend                   66-67-70-71—274       $22,950
T14      Maverick Antcliff          67-73-72-64—276       $13,850
T17      Aaron Wilkin                73-64-70-70—277       $10,672.73
T28      Jordan Zunic                72-67-71-68—278       $8,280
T28      Harrison Crowe            68-71-70-69—278       $8,280
T37      Jack Thompson            71-70-67-72—280       $6,800
T43      Travis Smyth                70-72-69-71—282       $5,450
T62      Sam Brazel                   70-72-73-72—287       $3,050
MC       Justin Warren               67-76—143
MC       Jed Morgan                 73-70—143
MC       Lachlan Barker              69-74—143
MC       Daniel Gale                  76-68—144
MC       Todd Sinnott                70-74—144
MC       Deyen Lawson             73-71—144
MC       Zach Murray                73-73—146
MC       Kevin Yuan                   71-75—146
MC       Doug Klein                   73-79—152

PGA TOUR
Corales Puntacana Championship
Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Cse), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
1          Billy Horschel               67-69-66-63—265       $US720,000
T33      Harrison Endycott        68-70-71-69—278       $22,800          

Ladies European Tour
Joburg Ladies Open
Modderfontein Golf Club, South Africa
1          Chiara Tamburlini         70-68-67-70—275       €45,000
MC       Amy Walsh                   81-80—161

Korn Ferry Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
Lakewood National Golf Club (Commander Cse), Lakewood Ranch, Florida
1          Tim Widing                  67-64-67-66—264      
Won on second hole of sudden death playoff
T84      John Lyras                    67-67-76-73—283      
86        Brett Drewitt                67-69-78-71—285      
MC       Dimi Papadatos           69-73—142
MC       Rhein Gibson               69-73—142

Challenge Tour
Abu Dhabi Challenge
Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, UAE
1          Garrick Porteous          66-63-64-63—256       €45,148.70
T55      Hayden Hopewell        65-70-66-72—273       €973.52
MC       Connor McKinney        66-71—137
MC       Tom Power Horan        69-68—137
MC       Haydn Barron               71-72—143

PGA TOUR Champions
Invited Celebrity Classic
Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas
1          Paul Broadhurst           65-66—131     $US330,000
5          Steve Allan                   69-66—135     $105,600
T6        Stuart Appleby             71-65—136     $68,200
T12      Richard Green              69-68—137     $38,802
T12      Greg Chalmers             68-69—137     $38,802
T26      David McKenzie           70-69—139     $17,527
T26      John Senden                66-73—139     $17,527
T35      Mark Hensby               69-71—140     $12,194
T48      David Bransdon           71-71—142     $6,820
T53      Michael Wright            70-73—143     $4,730
T61      Rod Pampling              73-71—144     $3,190

PGA TOUR Americas
69th Brazil Open at Rio Olympic Golf Course
Rio Olympic Golf Course, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reduced to 54 holes due to rain
1          Matthew Anderson      63-65-69—197 $US40,500
MC       Jason Hong                 73-68—141


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Aussies on Tour: Ormsby second in Saudi Arabia
Edge completes wire-to-wire Tasmanian Open triumph
Edge extends his advantage at Tasmanian Open
Alex has the edge after first day at Tasmanian Open
Media Centre