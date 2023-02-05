Wall’s touching tribute after Legends Tour win in NZ - PGA of Australia

Former Australian PGA Seniors champion Guy Wall has made a triumphant return to the winner’s circle at the season-opening Hanmer Springs Legends Pro-Am in New Zealand.

Marking the first time that the SParms PGA Legends Tour has started a season in New Zealand, Wall carded a three-under par round of 65 to pip local Kiwi professionals Paul Parlane and Craig Mitchell.

David Fearns and Glenn Joyner were a further shot back with rounds of 67, Joyner’s round particularly noteworthy given it was played in 30-degree heat just days after his fifth round of chemotherapy.

“He is the real winner today,” Wall said of his great mate in the post-round presentations.

Wall, who recently competed at Final Stage of Legends Tour Qualifying School in Europe, not only complemented the course but the town and people of Hanmer Springs at the trophy presentation.

Wall brought his wife on this trip after falling in love with the town back in 2020 when the Legends Tour last visited Hanmer Springs.

The New Zealand swing of the Legends Tour moves on to Rangiora on Tuesday but not before the Nagle Charles Challenge at Clearwater on Monday when eight of the New Zealand seniors will take on eight from Australia playing fourball better ball matchplay.

The Australians are keen for a win after getting beaten back in 2020.

Click here for final scores and prize money.