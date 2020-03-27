Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final Postponed

With the health and safety of our Members, participants and stakeholders at the forefront of everything we do, the PGA of Australia will postpone the 2020 Volkswagen Scramble Championship Final due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The event, originally set to be played 1-4 May 2020, will be rescheduled later this year. Due to the ever-evolving nature of the situation a future date for the tournament is yet to be determined.

The Regional Final series which has already been postponed will also be rescheduled ahead of the Championship Final once the situation is clearer.

We will continue to work closely with our sponsors, the host venues and competitors to keep you up to date as further information comes to hand.

As we are dealing with unprecedented events worldwide, this measure is a much-needed approach to ensure we are playing our part in flattening the coronavirus curve.

This will assist in decreasing the rate of transmission, as well as freeing up the valuable resources at hospitals and health centres so frontline support staff can appropriately manage the crisis.

The PGA – guided by the expertise of the Australian Government and leading health authorities – will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate any future changes.

Please don’t hesitate to contact Louise Meagher, 0448 849 950 should you have any questions relating to the Volkswagen Scramble.