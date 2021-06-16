US Open tee times, TV schedule and Aussie formlines

Seven Australians have qualified for this week’s US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in California. Here is the complete rundown of when they will tee off, their US Open records, their recent form and how you can watch them in action across the weekend.

Round 1 tee times AEST

11.45pm* Brad Kennedy, Andy Pope, Thomas Aiken

5.30am Steve Allan, Zach Zaback, Eric Cole

5.30am* Wade Ormsby, David Coupland, Taylor Pendrith

6.25am Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson

6.36am* Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

6.47am Matt Jones, Cameron Smith, Brendan Steele

US Open Aussie form guide

Cameron Smith

Age: 27

World Ranking: 28

Best finish at the US Open: T4 in 2015

Best finish in a Major: T2 at The Masters (2020)

Best result in 2021: Won Zurich Classic (with Marc Leishman)

Last start: MC at The Memorial Tournament

Final word: The youngest Aussie in the field and the highest in the Official World Golf Rankings, Smith’s career soared when he made a stunning eagle at the 72nd hole of the 2015 US Open at Chambers Bay. He has shown an affinity for the game’s showpiece events in recent years, making the cut in each of past 11 starts in Majors including a runner-up finish at the 2020 Masters.

Predicted finish: Top 25

Marc Leishman

Age: 37

World Ranking: 45

Best finish at the US Open: T18 in 2016

Best finish in a Major: T2 at The Open (2015)

Best result in 2021: Won Zurich Classic (with Cameron Smith)

Last start: T57 at The Memorial Tournament

Final word: This is the championship Leishman has had his eye on to make his Major breakthrough. Making his 10th US Open appearance, Leishman’s last individual title came at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open… at Torrey Pines. In 13 starts at the iconic venue Leishman also boasts two runner-up finishes, finished in the top-25 seven times and missed the cut just twice.

Predicted finish: Top 10

Adam Scott

Age: 40

World Ranking: 43

Best finish at the US Open: T4 in 2015

Best finish in a Major: Won The Masters (2013)

Best result in 2021: T10 at Farmers Insurance Open

Last start: T16 at The Memorial Tournament

Final word: Playing in his 20th US Open and 80th consecutive Major championship, the most active streak currently in golf. Although his form ahs been indifferent thus far in 2021 he was top-15 at The Memorial two weeks ago and boasts an outstanding record at Torrey Pines, finishing second at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2019 and tied for 10th earlier this year. He was tied for 26th at the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines.

Predicted finish: Top 25

Matt Jones

Age: 41

World Ranking: 60

Best finish at the US Open: MC in 2009, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020

Best finish in a Major: T21 at US PGA (2015)

Best result in 2021: Won The Honda Classic

Last start: MC at The Memorial Tournament

Final word: The Honda Classic champion has transferred his good play in 2021 into the Major arena. He was tied for 26th at The Masters and tied for 30th at the US PGA Championship, his best results in Major championships outside his tie for 21st at the 2015 US PGA. He is yet to make the cut in five previous starts in the US Open, missing on the number at Pebble Beach in 2019.

Predicted finish: Top 40

Brad Kennedy

Age: 46

World Ranking: 193

Best finish at the US Open: First appearance

Best finish in a Major: MC at 2011, 2012 Open Championship

Best result in 2021: Won The Players Series Victoria (PGA Tour of Australasia)

Last start: T44 at JGTC Mori Building Cup Shishido Hills (Japan Golf Tour)

Final word: The reigning PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner received a late call-up to make his debut appearance at the US Open. Kennedy has not played a Major championship since missing the cut at the 2012 Open Championship but has accumulated six victories in that time and risen to as high as 101 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Predicted finish: Top 60

Wade Ormsby

Age: 41

World Ranking: 208

Best finish at the US Open: MC in 2017

Best finish in a Major: MC in 2017

Best result in 2021: T12 at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Last start: MC at Porsche European Open

Final word: Making his return to the US Open for the first time since 2017, Ormsby’s only appearance in a Major to date. The two-time Hong Kong Open champion was granted an exemption into the championship due to his position on the 2020 Asian Tour Order of Merit. Has three top-25 finishes on the European Tour this year.

Predicted finish: MC

Steve Allan

Age: 47

World Ranking: 1,168

Best finish at the US Open: T28 in 2005

Best finish in a Major: T28 at 2005 US Open

Best result in 2021: First start in World Ranking event

Last start: T14 at 2020 New Zealand Open

Final word: The 47-year-old Victorian earned a return to a sixth US Open by coming through a playoff at Final Qualifying only a week ago with son Joey on the bag. This week, eldest son Liam will carry dad’s bag around one of golf’s most spectacular venues.

Predicted finish: MC

Live TV schedule on Fox Sports 503

Round 1 (Friday)

12am-4am Featured Group

4am-Midday Round 1 coverage

Midday-2pm Live from the US Open

Round 2 (Saturday)

4am-Midday Round 2 coverage

Midday-2pm Live from the US Open

Round 3 (Sunday)

3am-11am Round 3 coverage

11am-1pm Live from the US Open

Round 4 (Monday)

2am-10am Round 4 coverage

10am-12pm Live from the US Open