Trio tops Axedale leaderboard

Tim Elliott, Alex Edge and Wade Lowrie have won the Symes Motors BMW Axedale Pro-Am with scores of 3-under 66 at Axedale Golf Course.

Axedale member Kris Mueck carried the local’s hopes at the central Victorian PGA Pro-Am Series event but it was Victorians Elliott and Lowrie who topped the leaderboard early.

Two birdies in his opening few holes and another mid-round saw Lowrie break away from the pack and take the outright lead.

Elliot enjoyed a solid day before joining Lowrie on 3-under thanks to a tap in birdie on the par 3 first hole – his second-to-last.

Edge, from Castle Hill Golf Club, came from the clouds with three holes to play. At 3-under before making birdies on the fourth and fifth holes to take the outright lead, a bogey on his final hole of the day, the sixth, cost him outright honours to instead share the spoils with Elliot and Lowrie.

“Thanks to everyone at Axedale for supporting us Professionals and giving us the chance to come out and play your awesome course,” Edge said.

“We are privileged to be able to come out and play on a course in the condition that this is in. The greens were sensational today,” Elliot added.

“It’s nice to get back out and play against the young guys after playing some Legends Tour events over the last couple of weeks.”

Ryan Lynch, Mitchell Brown, Ben Ford, Adam Burdett and David McKenzie tied for fourth place at 2-under 67.

View the final Symes Motors BMW Axedale Pro-Am results at pga.org.au.