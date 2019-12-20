TRANSCRIPT | Wade Ormsby, 2019 Australian PGA Championship, Round 2

Q. Wade, you seem to have a really nice feel around this course just from your playoff experience. You always seem to sort of pop your head up at some stage. What’s your vibe for the course?

WADE ORMSBY: I think three of the last five years I’ve played well around here. It’s a good course. Pretty tricky green complexes. I think if you have seen them a little bit and you know where to hit it, you’ve got a little bit of an advantage. You just can’t hit darts all day, you’ve got to kind of play the golf course, play the pins and whatever else. I think that’s probably the reason why I’m kind of around the mark this week.

Q. Nice birdie at 18, 4 under for that back nine is a great score. Did you feel like you maybe left a couple on the front there?

WADE ORMSBY: Yeah. On No. 3 I hit three perfect shots and just ran up and left myself about a 20‑footer back down the hill down grain. Just had a go at it and had a six‑footer coming back and missed that. You don’t want to drop shots that easy, but at the same time I was playing nicely still. Scorecard doesn’t always reflect how you play, but it was nice to make birdie on the last.

Q. The tee shot at six, was that kind of the only ‑‑ almost the only fault to the round swing‑wise it looked like?

WADE ORMSBY: Yeah, exactly. I was hitting it quite straight, so it was just a little in between clubs there on the tee. Some indecision led to that one. But I got a lucky break and the ball was just hovering on some sticks. I was a little bit skeptical about grounding my club there in case the ball moves. A little bit tricky coming into that green, so that was a weak bogey there.

Q. And you chipped from the back of you five and ‑‑ I’m sorry, putted from the back of five. Were you tempted to chip either of both of those?

WADE ORMSBY: They were both on downhill lies. The one on five was just off the green so that was a pretty obvious one. The one on six, downhill lie, but I think the grain just grabbed it coming up the hill. So I just didn’t get rolling, hopped up a bit and come up short. Probably would have played them exactly the same and just hope to get the ball to roll a little bit better there and I wouldn’t have made those mistakes.

Q. Wade, Adam’s mentioned a couple of times just the frustration missing out in the playoff, and Greg won a few years back. What was your memories of that moment, yourself?

WADE ORMSBY: Probably exactly the same as Adam’s, to be honest. You know, I think the second playoff hole I had a five‑ or six‑, seven‑footer, somewhere in there. I keep making it sound longer and longer every time I think about it. But I just pushed that putt so that one annoys me. I feel like that one got away, that was mine.

But anyway, can’t change the past. It’s a completely different golf green there now. The green’s completely gone, so the memory’s gone .Anyway, it’s nice to be in the hunt final event of the year.

Q. How far do you and Adam go back?

WADE ORMSBY: Probably our dads go back longer than what we do, but first started playing golf with him when we were probably 13. He played and traveled the world junior, so same age. You kind of play a lot of stuff together up until you’re probably 20 years of age, and then he went to Europe and he’s gone to different levels of the game. But no, we still try to catch up everywhere we go.

Q. When was the last time you even played with him?

WADE ORMSBY: I played with him and Sergio I reckon two years ago here the first two rounds.

Q. What’s your dad’s name?

WADE ORMSBY: Peter Ormsby. And obviously Scotty’s from Adelaide originally, so that’s how far it goes back.

Q. Just Vic Open earlier in the year, did that take much to get over? Obviously that was sort of one that slipped through your fingers towards the end there. Did it take much to dust that one off?

WADE ORMSBY: Well, you never like losing them. You just try to get on with it straightaway and take the positives from it. I think start of last year I was just trying to get myself in contention a lot more. Made a few changes in the golf swing. That was the main reason I did the changes, to get myself in the hunt more and I’ve clearly done that in the last 12 months. Haven’t converted them yet for wins, but just got to keep on putting yourself in the hunt and that’s what I’ve done the last 12 months.

Q. There are some terrific Aussies making Europe their world for golf. As someone who’s been there a long time, what was your appreciation I guess of what Europe offers now in seeing guys like Scriv coming there, and I guess Min Woo?

WADE ORMSBY: Well, it’s difficult to get your card anywhere. Europe’s probably one of the only tours where you can go to tour school and get all the way through and get good status straight away from Q‑School, so that’s one big draw card for Europe.

Also has plenty of world ranking points, enough that you can climb your way up the world rankings. From there, cemented ‑‑ not cemented, but I have no aspiration to really go to America apart from maybe the bigger events, but it’s a great place to play golf. European Tour’s getting stronger and stronger, and obviously with the results in the Ryder Cup and the guts of the players over there, we’ve got plenty of stronger players so the depth is over there. I think it’s a great pathway for young blokes to go.