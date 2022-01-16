Transcript - Min Woo Lee - Round 4 - Sunday 16th January, 2022 - PGA of Australia

Q. Min, that shot at the last would have been a nice little finish to the week, but you’ve had an okay week anyway, I guess. MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, I guess it wasn’t the best week golf-wise, but I think I got a lot of positives out of it. I striked it, probably […]

Q. Min, that shot at the last would have been a nice little finish to the week, but you’ve had an okay week anyway, I guess.

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, I guess it wasn’t the best week golf-wise, but I think I got a lot of positives out of it. I striked it, probably one of my best strokes game approach plays this week and driving was unbelievable, so just got to work on my putting and could have been a much lower score. But it’s pretty tough with the grain and hopefully I can get out at the end of the year when I come back.

Q. You obviously thought that one at the last was in.

MIN WOO LEE: Well, it was cutting it up against the breeze and it bounced probably right on it and it somehow kicked left, so it was a little annoying. But, it was a good shot. You don’t hole many shots like that, so it would have been nice, but it was nice to finish with a tap in.

Q. So back to European Tour now.

MIN WOO LEE: Yep.

Q. I think Abu Dhabi next week.

MIN WOO LEE: Yes.

Q. Do you feel that you’ve got a benefit out of playing this week, just in terms of the rustiness?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, for sure. I didn’t know what I was going to do this week, but approach play, I kind of just started where I left off, so it was really good. So hopefully I can keep it going. I just need to keep fresh for the next few weeks. I’ve got Abu Dhabi, then a week off and then I’m going to go to America and play Pebble Beach, so that should be cool and special.

Q. And the overall plan for the year, are you still looking at trying to play your way onto the US Tour, because you’ve got those starts in the Majors?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, for sure. I think I’ll work around my schedule on the PGA Tour, but if not, I mean the European Tour, DP World Tour’s still going to be there. It’s going to be big events, Rolex Series events on the DP, so I’m excited for them. But I’ll probably be more in America.

Q. What’s the mindset like, you’ve already mentioned Pebble Beach and Masters, it’s a different year for you, do you just get really excited about that or do you try not to think too far ahead?

MIN WOO LEE: I mean, it’s a golf course and you’ve still got to hit your shots. I mean, I’m definitely going to soak it in when I can, because all these courses are going to be pretty new to me, so I’m still going to embrace it. But you’ve still got to hit your shots and hopefully I play well and get the results.

Q. Ogilvy was saying pre-tournament some advice to first timers at Masters is to get there early and have a hit, soak it all in.

MIN WOO LEE: Yep.

Q. Have you thought about getting there early including the schedule?

MIN WOO LEE: Yeah, if it fits in the schedule I’ll definitely go there and have a hit. I think we get to go there a few times, so yeah, I’m looking forward to it. I mean, my coach has been there and he said there’s a lot of the sneaky spots out there that you just don’t know and you need a professional caddy from Augusta to show you around, so I’ll look forward to that.

Q. What do you think of Jed’s play this week?MIN WOO LEE: I don’t know what his score is now, but I mean, unbelievable – home club, in front of his home crowd too, it’s pretty special. I’ve got to speak on the Queensland Australian crowd as well, it was amazing to have so many people out. I wasn’t leading or anything, but just for them to come out. There was hundreds of people watching. It hasn’t usually been my crowd, so it was nice to have them out and supporting me. But Jed, to shoot 20-under around here and the wind’s getting up, it’s pretty good.