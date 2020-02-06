TRANSCRIPT | David Law, 2020 Vic Open, Round 1

Q. Must happy with that start to a title defence? DAVID LAW: It was good. Got off to quite a slow start and then I was playing decent, but not really holing too much. But then had a good run around the turn birdieing 18 and then birdied one, eagled two and picked up another […]

Q. Must happy with that start to a title defence?

DAVID LAW: It was good. Got off to quite a slow start and then I was playing decent, but not really holing too much. But then had a good run around the turn birdieing 18 and then birdied one, eagled two and picked up another one coming in. Yeah, I was happy with that. I would have ‑‑ I think in the wind conditions, I think 4 under was decent but not great, but no, I’m happy with the score.

Q. What were the differences between the two courses? Which do you prefer?

DAVID LAW: Yeah, I think ‑‑ yeah, I think last year I did it the opposite way, I think last year I did it the other way. No, it’s nice to get out there and put in a decent score. I think that’s the easier of the two courses. It’s good to get off to a nice start and you tackle the other course hopefully the next few days.

No, I’m looking forward to getting back out there and playing. I’ve not played all week, and we walked it on Tuesday. I played the pro‑am on the other course. I’ve not been out and played it, so I’m looking forward to getting back out there.

Q. Is there anything in particular you liked out there today?

DAVID LAW: I drove it pretty good, drove it straight and iron play was decent enough. You know, holed a few putts. I feel a bit more comfortable on these greens than I do in the Middle East. I didn’t really putt all that great on grainy greens and stuff, but these ones I can actually see the ball rolling a bit. And I feel comfortable on the golf course, I think that makes a big difference. All in all, I was happy about today.