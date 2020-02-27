TRANSCRIPT | Ben Eccles, 101st NZ Open, Round 1

Q. Ben, a day ago you were a reserve for the NZ Open and now you’re in a share of the lead. How does it feel? It’s pretty awesome. I said to my best mate who’s caddying for me that I just want to enjoy the week whether I get in or not and we […]

Q. Ben, a day ago you were a reserve for the NZ Open and now you’re in a share of the lead. How does it feel?

It’s pretty awesome. I said to my best mate who’s caddying for me that I just want to enjoy the week whether I get in or not and we got in yesterday morning so it’s a big bonus and to play like I did today was just awesome.

Q. You were also in Asia last week, you did pretty well up there in Q-School, are you feeling any jet lag?

A little bit. With the amount of travel I’ve done over the last few years you kind of just try your best to recover as best you can and get as much sleep and eat quite well. The jet lag is still there but teeing off late today helped that.

Q. Do you feel like you’re on a bit of a run of form at the moment?

Definitely, my game has turned a corner in the last three or four months. I’ve been working pretty hard on some stuff so I’m excited for what’s coming.

Q. How have you gone here in the past?

I’ve played it three times before and I think I made the cut twice. I just love the place, it’s just amazing. The golf course is playing a bit harder this year with the rough up. It’s nice to get around like that.

Q. Did you have any practice rounds before today?

Just played nine holes yesterday. I just wanted to rest up from all the travel that we did. I’ve played the courses before so I wasn’t too worried about going out. I don’t think they’ve too much just the rough’s up.

Q. You’ll face The Hills tomorrow. How do you approach that?

Same sort of mindset. Just try and go out and enjoy it. We’re off in the morning so hopefully we’ll get the better of the weather again. I think it’s the harder of the two courses so it’s going to be a bit of a test but I’m looking forward to it.

Q. How did you find the conditions today?

The wind was really challenging. The wind was all over the place. It was a bit wet out there as well so I was just trying to manage that and I managed to play well.