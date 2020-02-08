TRANSCRIPT | Ayean Cho, 2020 Vic Open, Round 3

(Through interpreter) Q. So you survived today. What was today’s round like and how did you manage to finish under par? AYEAN CHO: It was very windy so my shots were not ‑‑ my shots were not as good as yesterday. INTERPRETER: But her putts were good so she could finish ‑‑ she could finish the holes […]

(Through interpreter)

Q. So you survived today. What was today’s round like and how did you manage to finish under par?

AYEAN CHO: It was very windy so my shots were not ‑‑ my shots were not as good as yesterday.

INTERPRETER: But her putts were good so she could finish ‑‑ she could finish the holes with good putts, yeah.

Q. Was it hard to concentrate? With all the wind out there, how did you survive mentally?

AYEAN CHO: So I couldn’t do my shots at the right time because of the wind, because the wind was too strong, so I had to do the address again.

Q. Have you ever played in wind so strong?

INTERPRETER: So she was at the World Championship 2018. Sorry, 2018 she played at the World Championship and the wind was like this.

Q. Whereabouts?

AYEAN CHO: It was in Ireland.

Q. Oh, the World Amateur team?

AYEAN CHO: Yes.

Q. When you came here this week, did you think that you would be at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds?

AYEAN CHO: No.

Q. (Question about favourite Korean golfer.)

INTERPRETER: It’s called Jeong‑min Cho, she’s a KLPGA player and she’s very close to her.

Q. What will be your mindset tomorrow? How will she approach tomorrow if she’s leading going to the final ‑‑

AYEAN CHO: So it’s actually my first time that I’m leading in an LPGA championship, so I try to keep my score as possible and really try my best.