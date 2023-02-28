Three-way tie at South Yarra Volkswagen Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Andre Stolz, Nick Robb and Mike Harwood all shot four-under rounds of 68 to share the honours at the South Yarra Volkswagen Legends Pro-Am at Southern Golf Club on Monday.

The victory was Robbins’ first in a SParms PGA Legends Tour event and he was thrilled that his personal milestone came at such a brilliant Melbourne Sandbelt golf course.

Harwood admitted that as pennant manager at Southern, he felt under pressure to perform and he managed to find some form of old on the day.

For Stolz, the win furthered his hopes of a third straight SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit title as he sits at the top of the standings and gained more valuable points.

A shot back from the winning trio were Queenslanders Brad Burns and Terry Price, and Victorian David Diaz.

The field at the home club of the late Bob Shearer was comprised 50 Senior professionals and they were joined by 50 sponsors and members of Southern with Michael Long, Price, Stolz and Harwood headlining the event.

The next stop on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is Settlers Run Legends Pro-Am on Tuesday 28 February.