Three more years at Tura Beach for NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

The NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship is headed back to Tura Beach Country Club for three more years.

After a successful championship at the venue this year, the PGA of Australia (NSW/ACT division) has partnered with Tura Beach Country Club to be the host venue of the NSW/ACT championship from 2024 to 2026.

Players, PGA staff and the Tura Beach community gave overwhelming positive feedback following the 2023 event this August and are more than happy to be back.

PGA Membership Manager for NSW/ACT, Paul Sainsbury is pleased to be headed back to Tura Beach for the next three years.

“Tura Beach Country Club hosted us earlier this year for our State PGA Associate Championship and they did an amazing job at doing so,” he said.

“The players, their support personnel and PGA were welcomed to their club and community with open arms, and it was certainly a reason why we expressed an interest in going back.

“We wanted to enter a long-term agreement with a golf club for this championship to secure the future of the event over the next three years with a view of increasing prize money as well to attract the best PGA Associates from around the country to play our event.”

Along with the venue partnership, the prize purse for the next three-years will increase to $50,000, from the current $35,000, to match the Queensland and Victoria PGA Associate Championship events.

The community at Tura Beach Country Club are also pleased to have their beautiful course and facilities showcased for the long-term. Head professional, Loraine Lambert says the club is excited.

“Tura Beach is not just a pure challenge but a delight to play whether you’re the next Australian Open Champion or a newbie to the game of golf,” she said.

“As a proud PGA member and current head professional, I’m delighted to host the up-and-coming NSW/ ACT Associates Championships to Tura Beach Country Club for the next 3 years.”