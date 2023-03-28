Three DP World Tour graduates confirmed ahead of Australasian season finale - PGA of Australia

David Micheluzzi, Andrew Martin and Tom Power Horan will take their games to the world stage after being confirmed as the three recipients of DP World Tour cards for season 2024.

The 2022/2023 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season concludes this week with The National Tournament at The National Golf Club with the top three on the Order of Merit already determined.

Micheluzzi’s victory at the Play Today NSW Open guaranteed him No.1 on the final Order of Merit standings with one event left to play, a start at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool also safely in his back pocket.

While their finishing positions can still switch, Martin and Power Horan are also guaranteed a top-three finish and direct pathway to the DP World Tour with no other player in this week’s field able to overtake them.

The playing rights for the 2023-24 season on the DP World Tour are just reward for three of the most consistent performers across the entire season and vindication for Micheluzzi in particular.

As other tour members sought status at Qualifying Schools throughout the world in the second half of 2022, Micheluzzi dedicated himself to the path he saw in front of him on his home tour.

“There’s a message I sent to my manager that I’m going to put on social media that says I wouldn’t be doing any Q Schools this year and that I’m going to try and win the Order of Merit,” Micheluzzi said after his third victory of the season at Rich River Golf Club.

“That was in July last year. It was a long time ago; I was probably dreaming at that point.

“I probably didn’t think it was actually possible but three wins in the space of 14 events, I’m just stoked.”

The final stop on the 2022/2023 @ISPSHanda PGA Tour of Australasia, #TheNationalTournament presented by @bmwau 📍



🎥 Footage by Will Watt pic.twitter.com/5XcYmC46yA — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) March 27, 2023

Courtesy of his Order of Merit exploits, Micheluzzi will also make his major championship debut in July, joining the likes of defending champion Cameron Smith, Asia-Pacific Amateur champ Harrison Crowe and West Australian Haydn Barron, who will also make his major championship debut thanks to his tie for fourth at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open which forms part of The Open Qualifying Series.

“To play the first major at The Open – best major in my opinion – and to play it at Hoylake too, that will be so cool,” said Micheluzzi.

“I’m so excited. ‘Crowey’ (Crowe) is going, ‘Baz’ (Barron) is going as well, it’s going to be a fun week.”

Although the major rewards have been decided, there are exemptions and opportunities available through Order of Merit finishing positions.

The top five on the Order of Merit are exempt into Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q School and the top three not otherwise eligible (to a limit of 15th place) are exempt into Final Stage of DP World Tour Q School.

Players ranked sixth to 15th are exempt into Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q School and those ranked fourth to 10th not otherwise eligible (and to a limit of 30th place) are exempt into Second Stage of DP World Tour Q School.

The top 50 who play a minimum of four events retain their full playing rights for the subsequent season on the PGA Tour of Australasia and amateurs who have taken out Future Tour membership can secure a playing category if they turn professional by finishing better than the equivalent of 50th position.

“A high finish on our OOM provides great opportunities and pathways via exemptions through early stages of the likes of the DPWT and KFT Qualifying schools,” said Nick Dastey, Tournaments Director Australasia for the PGA of Australia. “We know many of our players have aspirations to play in America or in Europe and can greatly enhance their opportunities depending on how high they finish on the Order of Merit.

“Any time you can skip a stage of Q School you’re enhancing your chances of earning a card so there will be a lot at stake on the back nine on Sunday.”

Adjusted PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit (through NSW Open)



1. David Micheluzzi 1,411.67 (14)

2. Tom Power Horan 685.23 (13)

3. Andrew Martin 661.31 (14)

4. Michael Hendry 582.83 (8)

5. Deyen Lawson 468.62 (14)

6. John Lyras 435.82 (6)

7. Brett Coletta 423.38 (13)

8. Lincoln Tighe 406.34 (13)

9. Justin Warren 375.46 (13)

10. Elvis Smylie 351.48 (10)