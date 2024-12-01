Three book spots at Portrush - PGA of Australia

Ryggs Johnson, Curtis Luck and Marc Leishman are all going to Royal Portrush in 2025 to play the Open Championship after finishing top-three in the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Kingston Heath.

Ryggs Johnson, Curtis Luck and Marc Leishman are all going to Royal Portrush in 2025 to play the Open Championship after finishing top-three in the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Kingston Heath.

For today’s runner-up, Western Australian Luck, it is bonus after a difficult period battling a bulging disc in his neck and nerve issues that impacted his season in America.

“Obviously that (the Open) is a massive perk. The finish wasn’t ideal, but at the end of the day, I was not really hitting balls three months ago so I don’t think I can complain too much.”

Leishman has a good record in the Open Championship, including runner-up (beaten in a playoff) in 2015.

“It’d be nice not to have to do the qualifier, 36 holes in one day at my age is not a lot of fun,” he said.

“Very excited to get back to Portrush. I had a great time there last time, didn’t play great but I really like the course. I can’t wait to get back there and enjoy Northern Ireland.”

PHOTO: Marc Leishman celebrates another birdie during his final round at Kingston Heath. Image: Rob Prezioso