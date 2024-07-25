The Senior Open: Green starts well again at Carnoustie - PGA of Australia

Victorian Richard Green has continued his trend of finishing day one of a major championship up the pointy end of the leaderboard as play at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex got underway overnight at Carnoustie.

The tall left-hander is in a share of second after an opening round 3-under 69, one shot back of leader Stephen Ames.

The next best placed Australian is Scott Hend in solo sixth, the Queenslander opening with a 2-under 70, highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 12th.

New Zealander Steven Alker is just one shot further back after a 1-under 71, while Australian pair Peter O’Malley and Greg Chalmers find themselves in a share of 19th at even-par.

No other Australasians managed to break par at Carnoustie on the opening day, but with the leader at 4-under, many are only one good round from clawing back into contention.

Having held the course record for 10 years, Green said post-round that he was very pleased to be back at the Scottish links he holds such cherished memories of.

“It’s great to come back to Carnoustie after a lot of experience here, you know through The Opens that I’ve played, and the Dunhill Links tournaments that I’ve played,” he said.

“To go out there a shoot a score on this course is very rewarding.”

Taking a little bit of time to get going, Green opened with eight-straight pars, before back-to-back birdies at nine and ten got the momentum going at the turn.

A further two birdies at 14 and 17, with a sole bogey sandwiched in at 15, marked a fairly stress free round for Green.

“No doubt it’s extremely challenging, and really difficult, we all know that,” Green said of Carnoustie.

“But it just seems to pull out great golf when you score well, and I like that, I’ve been hitting some good golf shots lately and I’m getting a bit of reward for it.”

Green was also asked post-round about his close calls in majors this year, and where his confidence levels are at.

“Yeah it’s up there a little bit, but I’m still pretty humble about my golf. I understand it’s difficult to win against the calibre of the field that’s here,” he said.

“I’m just going to go about it each day at a time, and do what I’ve got to do to put myself in with another chance on Sunday.

“Those two results (second and third in 2024 majors) obviously have built some confidence over those big events, and hopefully I can get there again on Sunday.”

Australasian scores

T2 Richard Green -3

6 Scott Hend -2

T7 Steven Alker (NZ) -1

T19 Peter O’Malley E

T19 Greg Chalmers E

T28 Rod Pampling +1

T42 John Senden +2

T42 David McKenzie +2

T42 Jason Norris +2

T42 Michael Long (NZ) +2

T61 Peter Fowler +3

T61 Michael Campbell (NZ) +3

T78 Steve Allan +4

T91 Michael Wright +5

T108 Vijay Singh (FIJI) +6

T108 Mark Hensby +6

T146 Stuart Appleby +9