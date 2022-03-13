The Scramble poised for thrilling finale - PGA of Australia

Armidale and Bankstown golf clubs will start the final round of The Scramble Championship Final tied at the top as Rossdale Golf Club enjoys a handy buffer in the Women’s section at Twin Waters Golf Club.

With PGA Professional Lee Hunt at the helm Bankstown recorded their second straight score of net 55 to be 34-under through two rounds, Armidale’s team led by Andrew Campbell posting the best score of day two (52.5) to match Bankstown’s 36-hole total.

Adopt-A-Pro Shane Butler and the team from Rossdale are 7.8 shots clear of The Vines Golf Club on the back of their net score of 53.9 in the second round, seven shots better than their day one total.

Although legendary comedian Tahir Bilgic joked that their lofty position was purely the result of Hunt’s play, Bankstown’s resident professional was adamant that it was a team effort.

“We’re a team. We’re all pitching in, we’re all getting our drives away,” Hunt insisted.

“There hasn’t been too much stress as yet – I’m waiting for that to come – but we’re looking to hole a few more putts tomorrow.

“A couple of par 5s early in the round, we’ve got some big hitters in the group so hopefully we can get off to a good start because the back nine’s a little tougher we’ve found.”

Armidale are also hoping to get off to a flyer on the front nine.

An eagle at the par-5 18th for the second day in a row gave Armidale the momentum they needed to charge up the leaderboard on Sunday and Campbell wants to see a fast start in Monday’s final round.

“It was a team effort today,” said Campbell. “Andrew (Williams) with the flatstick was amazing and we all hit good shots when we needed to. Lots of good drives put us in position to make some birdies.

“On 18 Andrew holed an eagle putt yesterday and today he hit driver off the deck from about 240 to the back of the green and sunk a 40-footer so that really kick-started our round going into the front nine.

“We knew the front nine was to our advantage so held on the back nine and really turned it on coming home.

“That will be the key for us tomorrow. If we can finish that back nine well we’ll be in the hunt.”

It will take something special to deny Rossdale in the Women’s Championship Final.

The leaders on day one extended their advantage heading into the final round, Butler praising the work of the team of Anne Towns, Barbara O’Connor, Gaye Sinclair and Anne Cash.

“I can’t praise them enough,” Butler said.

“They have said many times that it comes down to what I do but very rarely am I putting. The ladies are very much pulling their weight. When I’ve let a little bit slip their short games have been great.

“The putts we missed yesterday went in today. We were five-under through our first five holes. We got going early and it was pretty steady through the day.”

The Scramble Championship Final will conclude on Monday with the first groups to tee off at 10.40am AEST.