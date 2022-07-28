The Scramble Championship Final returns to Sanctuary Cove - PGA of Australia

The Scramble Championship Final will return to Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club on the Gold Coast for the 30th staging in December 2022.

In 2022, Mixed and Women’s teams from throughout Australia will again play for the privilege of spending four days at Sanctuary Cove where the 1993 and 1994 Championship Finals were both played.

With The Scramble season in full swing, 150 events are still to be held at golf clubs across the country through August and September with Regional Finals and Women’s State Finals to be held throughout October.

There they will vie for the chance to qualify for the Championship Final where they will play four rounds of golf at the acclaimed Palms Course at Sanctuary Cove and stay at the luxurious InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort.

The Championship Final will be held from December 5-8 in a return that is befitting in The Scramble’s 30th year.

“Sanctuary Cove hosted the Championship Final in the early years of The Scramble so it is fitting that we will return there in December for the 30th,” said Natalie McIlroy, General Manager of Tournament and Event Operations for the PGA of Australia.

“Qualifying for the Championship Final is really the major prize of The Scramble and I am sure the thousands of participants who take part between now and December will be very excited at the prospect of spending a few days at Sanctuary Cove.

“The final has been held on the Sunshine Coast at Twin Waters Golf Club and the Novotel Sunshine Coast Resort in recent years and we would like to thank them for their wonderful hospitality over the years.

“We are thrilled to return to Sanctuary Cove which has such a strong connection to the history and early years of The Scramble to celebrate the 30th anniversary.”

One of the premier golf facilities in Australia with the Palms Course and private Pines Course along with world-class practice facilities, Sanctuary Cove continues to set the standard for excellence across all areas of its operation.

“Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club is excited to be hosting the 30th edition of The Scramble at The Palms golf course, continuing its long-standing relationship with the PGA,” said Paul Sanders, Executive General Manager of Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club.

“We look forward to welcoming the competitors and showcasing our facility in December.”

As part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury & Lifestyle collection, InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort is a much-loved icon in the local community and is built on the brand’s legacy of delivering world-class experiences for guests.

Signature restaurant, The Fireplace, offers wood-fire cuisine sourced from the finest local produce and boasts an award-winning wine-list.

“We are delighted to be supporting The Scramble Championship Final this year by hosting the competitors at our luxury resort,” said Dean Jones, Vice President Commercial, Japan, Australasia, Pacific (JAPAC), IHG Hotels & Resorts.

“We have a long history of supporting both grassroots and elite sports at IHG Hotels & Resorts, and as a Major Partner of the PGA of Australia, we look forward to welcoming the competitors to our perfect base at InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort with our access to championship golf courses, premium dining experiences and resort facilities – including the one-of-a-kind beach lagoon.”

The all-inclusive trip for qualifiers will include four rounds of golf in tournament conditions, event functions, accommodation and flights, all for the honour to be crowned the 30th Mixed champions and 17th Women’s Only champions.

Since 1997 an estimated six million swings have produced some 1.8 million birdies in more than 12,000 individual Scramble events, all with the primary purpose of securing a place at the coveted Championship Final.

“A trip to The Scramble Championship Final is unlike anything else in Australian golf,” said PGA of Australia Events Manager, Louise Meagher.

“Everyone who plays in The Scramble does so with the hope that they will get all the way to the Final.

“Knowing that this year’s Championship Final will be held at Sanctuary Cove will undoubtedly inspire more people to form teams and play The Scramble at their local golf club.”

Local qualifying events continue through until the end of September. To register a team for a Scramble in your area visit thescramble.com.au.