Taylor, Wright five clear at Queensland Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Former junior sparring partners Riley Taylor and Jack Wright are set to go head-to-head after separating themselves from the field on day two of the Queensland PGA Associate Championship at Windaroo Lakes Golf Course.

Players were greeted by conditions more conducive to low scores yet it was again Taylor (pictured) and Wright who led the way.

The pair followed up their rounds of 2-under 71 on day one with matching rounds of 3-under 70 to sit five-strokes clear of third-placed Joe Kim (Concord Golf Club) and six clear of Douglas Chow (RACV Royal Pines Resort).

Currently based at Murwillumbah Golf Club, Taylor is in the process of moving back home to Casino where he will continue the Membership Pathway Program while Wright is in Year 1 of the program at Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Golf Club.

They will play together in the final group with Kim and Chow at 12.40pm AEST on Wednesday, Wright excited at the prospect of renewing their junior rivalry.

“I’ve played a lot of golf with Riley. We’re both from the North Coast of New South Wales so played heaps of junior golf with him,” said Wright, who won the NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship at Tura Beach Country Club last month.

“He’s such a great guy so look forward to playing with him and try and play my best.”

Taylor went bogey-free in Tuesday’s second round, relying on his short game to keep a clean card early in his round.

“I got off to a bit of a shaky start so I had to rely on my short game today,” said Taylor.

“I missed a few greens early but managed to get those up and down and build from there.

“I chipped the ball really well today when I missed the greens so that’s a confidence boost heading into tomorrow.”

Taylor came into the tournament without having touched a club since the Pampling Plate at Caboolture but believes he has found the formula for success at Windaroo Lakes.

“I’ve been aggressive when you can be aggressive and played smart when the holes get a bit tighter,” he added.

“Just keep it the same and try and keep the ball below the hole.

“It will be much the same of that tomorrow.”

Defending champion Bailey Arnott bounced back from a 79 in Round 1 with the best of the day in Round 2, his 4-under 69 elevating him to a share of fifth at the halfway mark.

Arnott had an eagle and four birdies on Tuesday, all despite being without the use of his driver from the second hole onwards.

After damaging the face of his driver with his opening tee shot Arnott reverted to a 3-iron for the remainder of his round, admitting that it may have helped to unlock scoring opportunities on the twisting layout.

“It was a blessing in disguise,” said Arnott.

“At this course you don’t necessarily need a driver and it just shows that you when you are forced not to take driver what can happen.”

Round 3 begins at 10.30am tomorrow with the leading group hitting off at 12.40pm.

