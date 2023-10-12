Taylor goes wire-to-wire at Queensland Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Murwillumbah Golf Club Associate Riley Taylor overcame early “head noise” to complete a wire-to-wire win at the Queensland PGA Associate Championship at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club.

Tied with Coolangatta’s Jack Wright after 18 and 36 holes, Taylor was a runaway six-stroke leader heading into Thursday’s final round.

That lead was cut to just two after just three holes but Taylor leant on his putter on the back nine to complete a four-stroke win with a final round of 3-over 76.

The champion at the NSW/ACT Associate Championship last month, Wright shot even par on Thursday for an even-par total to finish outright second, Indooroopilly’s Dylan Knox (77) third at 3-over.

“I had head noise,” Taylor conceded of his shaky start.

“Dylan birdied the first and the second to be 2-under and I was 1-over through two. My mind was racing early but I got it back together and the back nine was solid.

“I holed a lot of good putts down the stretch that I had to hole and putting has been what has held me back in recent times.

“It was good to hole some putts down the stretch when the pressure was on.”

Hailing from Casino in Northern New South Wales, Taylor is now in the third year of the Membership Pathway Program.

He started the program under Lang Doolan at Wentworth Falls Country Club and credited Doolan for providing the entry point towards becoming a PGA Professional.

“If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be doing the program,” said an emotional Taylor.

Although he has had few opportunities to play of late, Taylor confided in those closest to him that he felt his game was positioned to produce something special.

“I’ve been saying to all my mates at home, my dad, that my game is close and I could feel something around the corner. It’s good to get it done,” he added.

“I work hard when I’m at home. I put the work in. Not as much as I’d like but I feel like I do the right practice.

“Any of the boys at home see me on the practice fairway and know I’m working on my game when I am home.”

Taylor also praised a Windaroo Lakes layout that plays to his strengths as it produced yet another thrilling championship climax.

“It’s a great championship course because anything can happen on any hole. There’s no easy stretch out there,” said Taylor, this year’s championship the fifth staged in the City of Logan.

“My game suits this course. I rely on my short game a lot. I’m always working on chipping and pitching and you need to chip it and pitch it well around here to score.”

Left to rue a third round of 5-over 78, Wright remained philosophical regarding another outstanding performance in a big event.

“Although disappointed not to win, if you told me at the start of the year I would win the NSW Championship and finish second in the Queensland Championship, I would certainly take it,” said Wright.

“I played a lot of golf with Riley as juniors so I’m thrilled that he won.”

Final scores