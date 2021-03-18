TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition: Bringing golfers’ games to the next level

The TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition, launched in June of 2020, quickly established itself as the smartwatch of choice for the global golfing community. The brand’s CEO Frédéric Arnault explains, “Playing with a TAG Heuer Connected is a true game-changer that will give any golfer an immediate competitive edge. And it does so without compromising on elegance and style.”

Professional golfer and TAG Heuer brand ambassador Tommy Fleetwood says, “I love wearing this watch both on and off the course. The features are really well thought out, making the game more precise and I can’t think of a golfer whose game wouldn’t benefit from it. If I could choose one stand out feature for me, I really enjoy the distance shot feature, I see how my drive is performing on the golf course taking into account the real conditions I am playing in, the timing of this has worked perfectly for me as I’ve been testing my new clubs.”

Features include:

Improved 2D & 3D mapping

TAG Heuer Golf has always visually stood out with its unique mapping technology, displaying interactive 2D maps on the watch, and realistic 3D courses on the phone. But TAG Heuer is bringing the experience to another level with this latest update. The Connected Watch now displays upgraded 2D maps with even more details, including forests and single trees. The mobile application also comes with massive 3D map improvements, both on Android and iOS, as all textures (water, rough, fairway, etc) and assets (trees, walls, etc) have been upgraded. On iOS devices, TAG Heuer innovated by using SceneKit, the latest Apple high-level 3D graphics framework, to make the 3D renderings more detailed than ever. IOS users will even enjoy simulated shot trajectory for better post-round visualization on their phone. The overall feel and design make the experience more realistic than ever before and recall the visuals seen on telecasts of professional tournaments. These renderings are unique to TAG Heuer Golf and show the brand’s commitment to constant innovation.

The Driving Zone feature, unique to TAG Heuer, has met with great success since its launch in June 2020. It automatically shows players the landing zone of their previous tee shots, helping them adopt the strategy that suits them best.

The TAG Heuer Golf app has accurate, up-to-date maps of more than 40,000 courses around the world and can accompany any player no matter where their love for the sport takes them.

Club recommendation

One of the most exciting new features on the watch is the innovative club recommendation tool. As the user moves the target on the map, he is recommended the right club based on distance. The user can first set up distances for each of his club, and the watch will then take into account the shots he recorded for even better recommendation. The feature can be easily disabled for players in tournaments or on courses where its use is not allowed.

Enhanced scoring

Keeping score on the watch is one of the features most appreciated by Golf Edition owners. The revamp of the app now enables visualizing the score in stroke play, stableford, or match play, making the watch the perfect companion for friendly rounds as well as competitions.

For players who wish to play with both their TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition watch and their smartphone, a new built-in Bluetooth connection allows for faster synchronization, which delivers an even smoother experience when starting a round or synchronizing scores and shots.

Click here for more information: https://www.tagheuer.com/golf.html

#TAGHeuerConnected