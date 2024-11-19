Super group unveiled for Aus PGA showdown - PGA of Australia

Three of the biggest names in Australian golf will go head-to-head from day one in a mouth-watering match-up to kick off the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Defending champion Min Woo Lee, three-time champion Cameron Smith and the returning Jason Day will tee off in the second group off the 10th tee at 6:10am (Qld time) on Thursday morning.

It’s a dream draw for Brisbane golf fans and a tantalising heavyweight showdown that could go a long way to identifying who will raise the Joe Kirkwood Cup come Sunday afternoon.

Tied for second at last week’s Ford NSW Open and third at the Queensland PGA a fortnight ago, Smith is seeking redemption at Royal Queensland after missing the cut 12 months ago.

The 31-year-old was almost brought to tears as he made an early exit on Friday a year ago, the 2022 champ as motivated as ever to perform in front of his adoring fans.

“It was completely disappointing to play how I did last year,” said Smith.

“It was terrible. It was a terrible feeling. I think being a Brisbane boy probably even hurt a little bit more and it’s not very often I get to play in front of a home crowd.

“We have a few events here in Australia but I like to think this is my home event.

“It was a terrible feeling so that was definitely part of the motivation to get up and get ready for this week.”

Lee’s 2024 international campaign came to a close on Sunday at the DP World Tour Championship, his year highlighted by two runner-up finishes on the PGA TOUR and an Olympic debut in Paris.

His victory at RQ 12 months ago marked the start of his ‘Let him cook’ phenomenon that spawned chefs hats and took the golf world by storm.

With the prospect of a million-dollar hole-in-one for fans on Saturday, the 26-year-old is excited to bring his infectious enthusiasm to Aussie golf fans once again.

“It’s a cool feeling to be back at the tournament where it first started, but I’m just trying to make the game cooler and fun,” said Lee, whose social media following has exploded in the past year.

“It can be boring at times but I’m trying to make it as fun as possible.

“There’s a lot of kids that look up to me and that’s one of the things that drives me to play good golf.

“The crowd here is amazing and I know there’s a lot of kids that come out, especially on the weekends.

“The best crowds all year round so just try to make it fun and cool and try to play good golf.”

While Smith and Day last played together in a practice round at The Masters in April, it will be an Olympic reunion of sorts for Day and Lee.

The pair forged a strong bond during their time together in Paris, Lee drawing on Day’s experience as a major champion and former world No.1 in order to elevate his own game.

“Jason’s been a very good friend and a good role model over the last few months since the Olympics and Presidents Cup,” said Lee, currently world No.48.

“I’ve learned a lot from him and I owe a lot. Just things that you would kind of learn down the road. He’s telling me what he’s done over the last, how many years he’s played and a lot of wisdom I guess.

“It’s great to have him in Australia. It’s been a while and hopefully we get to play together and show off.

“I really love and appreciate that he is down in Australia playing.”

Simth joked at the Queensland PGA that it had been “about 123 years” since Day last played in his home state but is also excited to have such a quality addition to the field.

“Jason and I are still relatively close. We talk a little bit,” said Smith.

“As a competitor, you want to compete against some of the best in the world. I feel like this week and next week we’ve got a really good field, so it is going to take a lot to win.

“Having those guys in the field that are known winners, when they’re there or thereabouts on Sunday definitely gives you something else to think about.

“It’s great. That’s really what you want.”

Other morning marquee groups announced on Tuesday are Australian Marc Leishman, American Harry Higgs and rising Danish star Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (6:20am) and Scotland’s Richie Ramsay and Aussie pair Anthony Quayle and Harrison Crowe (6:30am).

The afternoon groups are highlighted by French star Victor Perez and PGA TOUR winners Lucas Herbert and Cam Davis (11:10am), Kiwi duo Kazuma Kobori and Daniel Hillier with England’s Todd Clements (11am) and West Australians Jason Scrivener and Curtis Luck with Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts (11:30am).

Round 1 draw

For BMW Australian PGA Championship tickets, go to ticketek.com.au

The Australian PGA Championship is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland’s Major Events Program and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

Photos: Dan Peled/PGA of Australia (Smith, Leishman); Scott Davis/PGA of Australia (Lee)