Stolz completes SA PGA Senior championship double - PGA of Australia

A par save on the final hole has secured Andre Stolz the South Australian PGA Senior championship double at Mount Gambier Golf Club south of Adelaide.

After teaming up with David Crawford to claim the Senior Foursomes title on Saturday, Stolz held off a fast-finishing David McKenzie to win the two-day MG Plasterers and Steeline SA PGA Seniors Championship.

Trailing Tony Collier by one after an opening round of 5-under 67, Stolz prevailed despite driving rain throughout the back nine of the final round.

A birdie at the par-4 17th would prove crucial as he left himself a nervy putt for par on the final hole to round out a 3-under 69 and 8-under total.

“I hit a great second shot into 18. All those uphill shots – it’s uphill, into the wind and into the rain,” said Stolz.

“They were playing crazy long all day, so I thought I needed to take the extra club.

“I hit a perfect shot – I was actually surprised that the crowd wasn’t clapping – but then I realised that meant it was up the back of the green.

“The downhill putts this week have been so much slower than last year. It nearly went in on the way past so I was surprised how far it went past but it all worked out good.”

McKenzie began his final round with three straight birdies on his way to a 5-under 67 – the best of the day by two strokes – in conditions he described as less than ideal.

“It was like playing a British Open at Royal Porthcawl last year, except the wind was probably 40km/h lower,” said McKenzie.

“I made a lot of putts today that I didn’t yesterday and the conditions were much harder, so it jumped me a few spots up the board.”

Adam Henwood snared spot with rounds of 69-70, Peter Senior a further stroke back in fourth with matching rounds of 2-under 70.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting the day one back, Stolz dropped a shot at the par-4 second in his second round.

It would be his only dropped shot for the 36 holes, bouncing back immediately with a birdie at the par-4 third.

He added a second at the par-4 fifth but a less than cooperative putter restricted Stolz to a string of eight straight pars.

A birdie putt finally dropped at the par-4 13th, his closing birdie on 17 ultimately proving the difference.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was a frustrating couple of days with the putter, to be honest.

“I missed quite a lot of opportunities with the putter but I had good control with my irons and driving it in the fairway was key.

“I love this golf course. Made a special trip to come down here – like a lot of us have – but I absolutely loved this golf course last year so I was keen to come back.

“I had a lot of good practice in the weeks leading up to it so I was confident coming down that I would play well.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Andre Stolz 67-69—136

2 David McKenzie 70-67—137

3 Adam Henwood 69-70—139

4 Peter Senior 70-70—140

5 John Onions 70-71—141

T6 David Diaz 71-71—142

T6 Guy Wall 71-71—142

T6 Simon Pope 69-73—142

NEXT UP

There is a month-long break in the PGA Legends Tour schedule now before it resumes with two brand new events, the Warren Golf Club Legends Pro-Am (May 9) at Warren Golf Club followed by the Cobar Legends Pro-Am at Cobar Golf and Bowls Club (May 11-12) in western New South Wales.