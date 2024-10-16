Star amateur Campbell turns pro in the West - PGA of Australia

Just days after rounding out his illustrious amateur career with two successful weeks in Japan, Victorian Phoenix Campbell will make his debut as a professional golfer at this week’s 100th Bowra & O’Dea Nexus Advisernet WA Open at Mandurah Country Club.

Courtesy of his stunning win at last year’s Queensland PGA Championship at Nudgee Golf Club, Campbell has a two-year exemption on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, which he says takes the pressure off slightly for his debut season.

“I’m sitting pretty comfortable at the moment, but yeah, I’m just going to keep playing my game and keep developing, keep learning,” said the Yarra Yarra Golf Club member.

“I’m not going to put too much emphasis on getting anywhere straight away. I just want to keep growing and learning and becoming a better player and I think the rest will take care of itself.”

Campbell took out the 2024 Master of the Amateurs and earlier the 2023 Riversdale Cup. More recently he was the low Australian player at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, and the low amateur at last week’s Japan Open.

However the win at Nudgee almost 12 months ago was certainly the highlight of Campbell’s amateur career.

“It’s still pretty surreal. It all happened really quick. I remember having a pretty rough first day I played, but just nothing really dropped,” Campbell reflected.

“I was around the cut line I remember, and then my good mate, Ben, was actually complaining about it, and I just told him, I said, ‘mate, we’ve got to stick around, I’m going to win this week’.

“I was adamant I was going to have a good week.”

The Bowra & O’Dea Nexus Advisernet WA Open is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

Many expected Campbell to turn professional immediately after that triumph and make use of his new category, but the Victorian is happy with his decision to wait.

“I gave myself the opportunity to have a few more experiences overseas with different courses and different places, meet new people,” Campbell said.

“Obviously I’ve been leading into this for a long time now and done a lot of work to get here.”

Despite arriving in Perth late on Tuesday night from Japan, Campbell is comfortable with the Mandurah layout, having finished fourth in a Mandurah Amateur a couple of years ago.

“It will be good to see it in the Pro-Am today and just kind of refresh me on what the course looks like,” he said.

“I’m pretty excited to get going. I’m going to try and take it as easy as possible today. I’ve got an afternoon tee time tomorrow so I can sleep in a little bit, which is good.”

Campbell will tee off in round one alongside Matias Sanchez and Harry Hillier at 12.25pm (WA time).