SParms to join the Legends of Golf

Innovative sun protection clothing brand SParms will become the naming rights partner of the PGA Legends Tour through a new partnership with the PGA of Australia.

“We are excited to work with SParms through our Legends Tour and proud to partner with an Australian-owned company that promotes sun safety on and off the golf course,” said Michael McDonald, Commercial Director of the PGA of Australia.

“About two in every three Australians will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer before the age of 70, and sun protection for golfers is something we are keen to lend our voice to with SParms by our side as a leader in the sun protection sleeves market.”

The SParms PGA Legends Tour, a national tour of pro-am tournaments, is played by PGA Professionals over the age of 50 and boasts household names like Peter Senior, Rodger Davis and Ian Baker-Finch.

Amateurs play alongside PGA Legends Tour Professionals learning from their vast experience and sharing in stories about life as a Touring Professional.

Director and Founder of SParms, Mimi Lee, was thrilled to extend their footprint in golf, having already partnered with the LPGA.

“Through this partnership with the PGA, we will be able to share our message of sun safety wider with PGA fans whilst also supporting the growth of the SParms PGA Legends Tour,” Lee said.

The Legends Tour is played across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, with more than 60 tournaments played each year.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour is currently on tour in Queensland throughout August and September.

For more information or to play in a SParms PGA Legends Tour tournament, visit pga.org.au.