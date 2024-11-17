SParms to feature on fairways of Australian golf majors - PGA of Australia

Australian brand SParms has joined Australia Golf’s commitment to championing a sun safety revolution by becoming the Official Sun Protection Supplier for the upcoming two Aussie majors, the BMW Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

SParms is renowned for its commitment to producing high quality wearable sun protection gear and more recently organic sunscreen ideal for wearing on the golf course.

Its iconic sun protection arm sleeves are already used by a wide range of players on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia.

For this summer’s majors, the sleeves have been added to the uniform for volunteers and staff in a bid to minimise the risks associated with prolonged UV exposure.

They will be protected from over 99.8% of UV rays where SParms UPF50+ certified products are worn. SParms’ proprietary material will also help keep them cool while they are on the golf course.

PGA of Australia and Golf Australia Chief Commercial Officer Michael McDonald said: “We are dedicated to equipping golfers, young and old, with better education and solutions to the dangers of prolonged UV exposure that every golfer faces.

“We are excited to work with SParms, an Australian-owned company promoting sun safety on and off the golf course.

“With about two in every three Australians diagnosed with some form of skin cancer before the age of 70, the importance of sun protection for golfers is something we are keen to lend our voice to alongside a trusted brand in SParms as a leader in the sun protection sleeves market.”

The SParms range has changed the way hundreds of athletes and, in particular, professional golfers around the world from all tours protect themselves from the harsh UV rays of the sun.

Australian golf legend Karrie Webb said: “It’s so great to see that Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia is leading the way in taking greater measures to protect golfers from the harsh UV rays.

“As golfers are out in the sun all day, it’s so important that our sporting bodies recognise and bring awareness to better ways to keep sun safe.

“With SParms, golfers, event staff and volunteers will have peace of mind that their arms will stay protected whilst staying cool.”

Photo: SParms ambassador Daniel Gale