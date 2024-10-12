Smylie’s stumble creates three-way tie at WA PGA - PGA of Australia

Prodigal talent Elvis Smylie has vowed to focus on the positives after he saw a growing lead evaporate late on day three of the CKB WA PGA Championship at Kalgoorlie Golf Course.

Smylie looked like building a big buffer heading into Sunday’s final round but had to settle for a share of the lead through 54 holes after a bogey, double-bogey finish in a round of 2-under 70.

Joining Smylie at 12-under is course record holder Cameron John (66), who is hunting a second straight Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia win, while West Australian rookie Jordan Doull (67) can record a maiden victory just five months after joining the pro ranks.

Now in his fourth year as a professional, a breakthrough win is again tantalisingly within reach for the 22-year-old Smylie.

Five-under through 16 holes of his third round, a tricky chip from left of the green at the par-3 17th saw the Queenslander drop to 14-under-par and then a wayward tee shot that nestled in the desert debris led to a double-bogey at the par-5 18th.

As a result, Smylie finds himself in a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard with Brett Rankin (67), Jack Buchanan (68) and Will Florimo (68) all now just one stroke off the lead.

“This is why I practise, and the fact that I get to put myself in a position like that again tomorrow, it’s only going to help me improve, not only as a golfer, but as a player,” said Smylie.

“I’m taking the positives out of today’s round heading into tomorrow. There was lots of good stuff. I made a lot of great putts when I needed to.

“Perhaps just a bit of a mental switch off on the last tee shot and I got into a bad position and then that led to a poor decision for my second shot and so on.

“But there’s lots of good stuff and my game feels great.”

After getting out of position with his tee shot on 18, Smylie went from bad to worse when his punch-out 7-iron went from one side to the other and coming to rest under a shrub.

He and caddie Andrew Evans were left with little option but to take a drop for an unplayable lie, Smylie unable to get up-and-down for bogey from right of the 18th green.

“I thought the 7-iron was going to come out a little bit softer,” Smylie admitted.

“The reason why I hit the 7-iron was because there were trees overhanging that I wanted to keep under.

“Just little decisions like that, obviously I would’ve liked to have over, but I think there’s lots of positives to take out of today.”

Winner of the season-ending National Tournament in March, John was leading the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland just eight days ago.

He ultimately finished in a tie for 54th at St Andrews but says the experience of holding the 36-hole lead will hold him in good stead on Sunday.

“I feel like I got an extra week in the schedule, something massive to lead into these Aussie events and I played really well,” said John, who shares the Kalgoorlie course record of 9-under 63 with 2023 champion Ben Eccles.

“I took a lot of confidence playing with some of the best players in the world and being able to sort of tick that box. Play really well, give myself a chance going into the weekend to win.”

He is in position to win again after a 66 on Saturday that culminated with four birdies in his final five holes, a position he perhaps didn’t expect given the travel required to tee it up at all.

“First day I was pretty much half asleep,” said the 25-year-old Victorian.

“Second day it got a little bit better. Jet lag, wasn’t so bad.

“It was a long, long journey back to Kalgoorlie, but it’s definitely been worth it so far.”

The CKB WA PGA presented by TX Civil & Logistics is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo. Broadcast of the final round will begin at 2pm AEDT.

Photo: Alex Verhagen/PGA of Australia