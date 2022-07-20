Smith, Roach among WA PGA award winners - PGA of Australia

Still thriving in the wake of a pandemic-inspired resurgence, the golf industry in Western Australia has gathered to celebrate the people, clubs and facilities that continued to elevate the game throughout 2021.

To celebrate the achievements of 2021, the WA Golf Industry came together on Friday 15 July at Joondalup Resort for the ADH Club Car WA Golf Industry Awards Night.

Over the course of the year, PGA Professionals led the charge for the golf industry in Western Australia – their efforts duly recognised in front of their peers by WA Golf Industry Awards night Chairman, Gary Thomas.

“It is encouraging to see so many individuals recognised for their tireless efforts in assisting the growth and development of golf within the state of Western Australia,” he said.

“The night is truly an evening that is dedicated to those showing commitment to the game whether it be those playing, teaching, managing… or having worked as part of a team to be successful.”

The five awards presented last Friday for PGA Professionals were for Club Professional of the Year, Coach of the Year – High Performance, Coach of the Year – Game Development, Management Professional of the Year and PGA Associate of the Year.

Operations Manager at Wembley Golf Course, Jason Roach was the recipient of the Hilary Lawler Club Professional of the Year Award. Having won the equivalent award in Queensland in 2019 when he was at Cairns Golf Club, Roach has gone above and beyond in his role since crossing to Wembley in April 2020.

Roach led his team exceptionally well, generating increased shop revenue, offering improved customer experience, as well as maximising tee-time availability and an increase in patronage.

Pleased by Roach’s recognition, General Manager of Wembley Golf Course Josh Madden, was keen to praise the entire team.

“What a night and what a win from Jason Roach,” he said.

“This award goes out to the entire WGC team because we are better together.”

Now a PGA Professional for more than 20 years, Ritchie Smith of Royal Fremantle Golf Club was named WA PGA Coach of the Year – High Performance for a stunning ninth time.

A glittering record, Smith remains one of the pre-eminent coaches in world golf and a wonderful ambassador for golf in Western Australia. A worthy recipient, he supports the continued excellence of Australian stars Minjee Lee (world No.2), Hannah Green (world No.18) and Min Woo Lee (world No.71).

Additionally, Smith’s stable of elite amateurs continued to perform strongly throughout 2021 – Josh Greer, Hayden Hopewell and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard all recorded impressive results at home and abroad.

Mark Tibbles – Teaching Professional at the Vines Resort and Country Club – won the award for Coach of the Year – Game Development. Tibbles’ dedication toward the development of the game in all areas – particularly juniors, ladies and all-abilities – makes him a very worthy winner.

Throughout 2021, Tibbles spent nearly 950 coaching hours coordinating 452 clinics and 280 individual lessons, for more than 1,000 total participants. As a result of his dedication, more than 40 new members joined the Vines after participating in his clinics or private lessons.

Named PGA WA Management Professional of the Year, Desmond Shearer’s receipt of the award comes three years into his second five-year plan for Bunbury Golf Club.

Having already overseen the completion of key projects including an irrigation system upgrade, the introduction of an online golf retail store and the development of a Membership Retention Program, Shearer continues to ensure Bunbury can offer an optimal experience for all members and guests.

Currently in his final year of the Membership Pathway Program, Joshua Herrero from the Rockingham Golf Club was named the PGA Associate of the Year. Herrero has excelled in the playing component during 2021 with a stroke average of -1.29. This, combined with his strong academic results, makes him a deserving winner of the PGA Associate of the Year Award.

PGA Membership Manager for Western Australia, Brendon Allanby was thrilled to see PGA Members recognised last Friday.

“It was an opportunity to recognise the incredible work being done by our PGA Members in service of the golf industry in 2021,” he said.

“Each of our winners were thoroughly deserving of their PGA award and are directly contributing to more Australians playing more golf.”

PGA Professionals Peter Maidment and Ackzel Donaldson also received Industry awards on the night. Maidment, from Mount Lawley Golf Club was named Employee of the Year, while Donaldson was the winner of Outstanding Game Development Program of the Year, for his work at the Joondalup Junior Academy.

Friday also marked Robert Farley’s final awards night as WA PGA Chairman. He gave a brief speech before presenting the awards for the evening. We look forward to recognising Robert for this long-standing contribution to the WA PGA Committee at the upcoming WA Annual State Meeting on Thursday 25July 2022 at Royal Perth Golf Club.

A full list of award winners from the ADH Club Car WA Golf Industry Awards Night is available below:

PGA WA Associate of the Year

Josh Herrero – Rockingham Golf Club

Hilary Lawler PGA WA Club Professional of the Year

Jason Roach – Wembley Golf Course

PGA WA Coach of the Year- Coach of the Year

Ritchie Smith – Royal Fremantle Golf Club

PGA WA Coach of the Year – Game Development

Mark Tibbles – The Vines Resort and Country Club

PGA WA Tournament of the Year

Nexus Risk Services South West Open

PGA WA Management Professional of the Year – Sponsored by Golf Car World E-Z-Go

Des Shearer – Bunbury Golf Club

Apprentice of the Year – Proudly sponsored AFGRI Equipment

Jon Christmas – Lakelands Country Club

Superintendent of the Year – Sponsored by AFGRI Equipment

Lance Knox – Busselton Golf Club

Environmental Award

Mount Lawley Golf Club

WA Golf Industry Recognition Award

Jim Barr

Outstanding Game Development Program of the Year

Ackzel Donaldson – Joondalup Junior Academy

Employee of the Year – Sponsored by MiClub

Peter Maidment – Mount Lawley Golf Club

Volunteer of the Year – Sponsored by Bowra and O’Dea

Leon Temby – Lancelin Golf Club

Metropolitan Golf Course of the Year – Sponsored by Golf Car World E-Z-Go

The Western Australian Golf Club

Regional Golf Course of the Year – Sponsored by Golf Car World E-Z-Go

Kalgoorlie Golf Course

Metropolitan Golf Facility of the Year

The Western Australian Golf Club

Regional Golf Facility of the Year – Sponsored by Golf Car World E-Z-Go

Bunbury Golf Club

Outstanding Golf Achievement Award

Minjee Lee