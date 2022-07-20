Smith, Roach among WA PGA award winners - PGA of Australia

Still thriving in the wake of a pandemic-inspired resurgence, the golf industry in Western Australia has gathered to celebrate the people, clubs and facilities that continued to elevate the game throughout 2021.
To celebrate the achievements of 2021, the WA Golf Industry came together on Friday 15 July at Joondalup Resort for the ADH Club Car WA Golf Industry Awards Night.
Over the course of the year, PGA Professionals led the charge for the golf industry in Western Australia – their efforts duly recognised in front of their peers by WA Golf Industry Awards night Chairman, Gary Thomas.
“It is encouraging to see so many individuals recognised for their tireless efforts in assisting the growth and development of golf within the state of Western Australia,” he said.
“The night is truly an evening that is dedicated to those showing commitment to the game whether it be those playing, teaching, managing… or having worked as part of a team to be successful.”
The five awards presented last Friday for PGA Professionals were for Club Professional of the Year, Coach of the Year – High Performance, Coach of the Year – Game Development, Management Professional of the Year and PGA Associate of the Year.
Operations Manager at Wembley Golf Course, Jason Roach was the recipient of the Hilary Lawler Club Professional of the Year Award. Having won the equivalent award in Queensland in 2019 when he was at Cairns Golf Club, Roach has gone above and beyond in his role since crossing to Wembley in April 2020.
Roach led his team exceptionally well, generating increased shop revenue, offering improved customer experience, as well as maximising tee-time availability and an increase in patronage.
Pleased by Roach’s recognition, General Manager of Wembley Golf Course Josh Madden, was keen to praise the entire team.
“What a night and what a win from Jason Roach,” he said.
“This award goes out to the entire WGC team because we are better together.”
Now a PGA Professional for more than 20 years, Ritchie Smith of Royal Fremantle Golf Club was named WA PGA Coach of the Year – High Performance for a stunning ninth time.
A glittering record, Smith remains one of the pre-eminent coaches in world golf and a wonderful ambassador for golf in Western Australia. A worthy recipient, he supports the continued excellence of Australian stars Minjee Lee (world No.2), Hannah Green (world No.18) and Min Woo Lee (world No.71).
Additionally, Smith’s stable of elite amateurs continued to perform strongly throughout 2021 – Josh Greer, Hayden Hopewell and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard all recorded impressive results at home and abroad.
Mark Tibbles – Teaching Professional at the Vines Resort and Country Club – won the award for Coach of the Year – Game Development. Tibbles’ dedication toward the development of the game in all areas – particularly juniors, ladies and all-abilities – makes him a very worthy winner.
Throughout 2021, Tibbles spent nearly 950 coaching hours coordinating 452 clinics and 280 individual lessons, for more than 1,000 total participants. As a result of his dedication, more than 40 new members joined the Vines after participating in his clinics or private lessons.
Named PGA WA Management Professional of the Year, Desmond Shearer’s receipt of the award comes three years into his second five-year plan for Bunbury Golf Club.
Having already overseen the completion of key projects including an irrigation system upgrade, the introduction of an online golf retail store and the development of a Membership Retention Program, Shearer continues to ensure Bunbury can offer an optimal experience for all members and guests.
Currently in his final year of the Membership Pathway Program, Joshua Herrero from the Rockingham Golf Club was named the PGA Associate of the Year. Herrero has excelled in the playing component during 2021 with a stroke average of -1.29. This, combined with his strong academic results, makes him a deserving winner of the PGA Associate of the Year Award.
PGA Membership Manager for Western Australia, Brendon Allanby was thrilled to see PGA Members recognised last Friday.
“It was an opportunity to recognise the incredible work being done by our PGA Members in service of the golf industry in 2021,” he said.
“Each of our winners were thoroughly deserving of their PGA award and are directly contributing to more Australians playing more golf.”
PGA Professionals Peter Maidment and Ackzel Donaldson also received Industry awards on the night. Maidment, from Mount Lawley Golf Club was named Employee of the Year, while Donaldson was the winner of Outstanding Game Development Program of the Year, for his work at the Joondalup Junior Academy.
Friday also marked Robert Farley’s final awards night as WA PGA Chairman. He gave a brief speech before presenting the awards for the evening. We look forward to recognising Robert for this long-standing contribution to the WA PGA Committee at the upcoming WA Annual State Meeting on Thursday 25July 2022 at Royal Perth Golf Club.
A full list of award winners from the ADH Club Car WA Golf Industry Awards Night is available below:
PGA WA Associate of the Year
Josh Herrero – Rockingham Golf Club
Hilary Lawler PGA WA Club Professional of the Year
Jason Roach – Wembley Golf Course
PGA WA Coach of the Year- Coach of the Year
Ritchie Smith – Royal Fremantle Golf Club
PGA WA Coach of the Year – Game Development
Mark Tibbles – The Vines Resort and Country Club
PGA WA Tournament of the Year
Nexus Risk Services South West Open
PGA WA Management Professional of the Year – Sponsored by Golf Car World E-Z-Go
Des Shearer – Bunbury Golf Club
Apprentice of the Year – Proudly sponsored AFGRI Equipment
Jon Christmas – Lakelands Country Club
Superintendent of the Year – Sponsored by AFGRI Equipment
Lance Knox – Busselton Golf Club
Environmental Award
Mount Lawley Golf Club
WA Golf Industry Recognition Award
Jim Barr
Outstanding Game Development Program of the Year
Ackzel Donaldson – Joondalup Junior Academy
Employee of the Year – Sponsored by MiClub
Peter Maidment – Mount Lawley Golf Club
Volunteer of the Year – Sponsored by Bowra and O’Dea
Leon Temby – Lancelin Golf Club
Metropolitan Golf Course of the Year – Sponsored by Golf Car World E-Z-Go
The Western Australian Golf Club
Regional Golf Course of the Year – Sponsored by Golf Car World E-Z-Go
Kalgoorlie Golf Course
Metropolitan Golf Facility of the Year
The Western Australian Golf Club
Regional Golf Facility of the Year – Sponsored by Golf Car World E-Z-Go
Bunbury Golf Club
Outstanding Golf Achievement Award
Minjee Lee