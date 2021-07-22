Senior, Harwood tie at Beerwah

On a perfect still day at Beerwah Golf Club, Senior took advantage of the conditions to fire five birdies on his way to a tournament low round of 5-under par (67).

“I actually do not know how I shot that score but I guess that is what happens when you drop a few putts,” said Senior.

“The Beerwah layout is an awesome country town type layout and was presented in great condition”

After a slow start in the first three events in Queensland, it was welcome return to form for Harwood, with a final round that included three birdies and a bogey for a 2-under par (70)

“It was really hard work yesterday and although I didn’t play quite as well today in the perfect conditions, I am happy with the result,” said Harwood.

“To share the victory with the ‘king of Queensland’ Peter Senior is an achievement in itself.”

Three shots back in outright third position was Victorian Ben Jackson, who continued the good form he established at Hervey Bay to shoot an even-par total score of 144.

Rounding out the top five was the consistent Queenslander Glenn Joyner and Victoria’s Carl Smedley on 1-over par 145.

The next stop for the PGA Legends Series will be the Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am to be played Friday 23 July beginning at 7:00am.