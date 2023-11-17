Save the date: Golf Summit 2024 - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia and Golf Australia announce industry conference to help shape the future of Australian Golf.

Golf in Australia is booming. With more than 3.2 million people playing some form of golf, the future has never been brighter for our sport.

To ensure the entire golf industry takes advantage of this boom, Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia are working together to deliver a combined event for the entire industry to help shape the future of the sport.

The Golf Summit is an innovative golf thought leadership conference that will connect and inspire the diverse range of PGA Professionals, golf clubs and facilities and organisations across the industry to help shape the future of Australian Golf.

SAVE THE DATE – 16 – 17 October | Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

This is the destination to meet other golf business professionals, expand your knowledge through learning from world-class industry leaders, be inspired by new ways of thinking and develop the tools to improve performance, whatever your role in the industry.

“As the golf industry continues to grow, we are seeing both the number and variety of roles our PGA Members successfully fulfilling increasing every year, and the Golf Summit 2024 will provide everyone in the industry the opportunity collaborate, network and learn,” explained PGA General Manager – Membership and Education, Geoff Stewart.

“PGA Member delegates will have the opportunity to hear from a variety of world class presenters across multiple streams to complement their expanding roles within the industry.”

The social and networking event will bring together delegates, industry leaders and partners in a welcoming and relaxed environment to foster the connections that ensure engagement continues well beyond the event.

With over 700 expected to attend – the Golf Summit is not to be missed.

Looking to exhibit or showcase your products to the golf industry? Exhibitor partnership opportunities will be available soon. Please reach out to Matt McBain – [email protected] for more information.

Who will be there?

We welcome everyone involved in the golf industry and beyond – including a collection of global and domestic leaders:

Golf clubs & facilities

PGA Professionals

Government officials

Industry organisations

Golf tourism operators

Industry suppliers

Golf media

Golf manufacturers

Find out more here http://www.golfsummit.com.au