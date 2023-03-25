Ruffels hunting second straight Epson Tour title - PGA of Australia

A second round of six-under 66 has put Gabi Ruffels in position to record back-to-back victories on the Epson Tour in California.

One-under through 12 holes after starting from the 10th tee, Ruffels eagled the par-5 fourth and then made birdie at six, eight and nine to reach nine-under and sit one back of China’s Miranda Wang (65) and Malaysia’s Natasha Andrea On (68) late in the second round of the IOA Championship at Morongo Golf Club.

The 22-year-old won the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic by two strokes a week ago to assume top spot on the Epson Tour moneylist and a second win in as many weeks would all but guarantee her elevation to the LPGA Tour in 2024.

Also seeking to take a step up in 2024 is New South Welshman Brett Drewitt.

Top 10 in three of his four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, Drewitt is two shots off the lead and in a tie for third at the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Georgia.

Out in two-under 34, Drewitt picked up another shot at the par-4 13th and then closed with birdies at 17 and 18 to sit two back of Englishman David Skinns (68) and one behind American Tom Whitney (63).

Zach Murray and Travis Smyth are the leading Aussies at the rain-interrupted World City Championship in Hong Kong, Murray getting through nine holes and Smyth just three before play was halted for the day.

The tournament has been subsequently reduced to 54 holes with Murray and Smyth to resume on Sunday in a share of seventh at six-under, seven shots back of runaway leader Taichi Kho and chasing one of the four exemptions into The Open.

David McKenzie is tied for 15th through two rounds of The Galleri Classic on the PGA TOUR Champions with Aaron Baddeley the best-placed Australian at the PGA TOUR’s Corales Puntacana Championship, tied for 28th and eight shots off the lead.