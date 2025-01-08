Rudgeley, Hopewell find comfort on home turf - PGA of Australia

Kirsten Rudgeley is enjoying the simple pleasures of driving her own car to the golf course each day. Hayden Hopewell can relate, having waited until 3am for a hire car in Poland that never arrived during the 2024 Challenge Tour season.

After strong seasons on the Ladies European Tour and Challenge Tour respectively, the Perth pair shape as two genuine chances at the Webex Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee and Min Woo Lee starting Thursday.

Like the tournament hosts, Hopewell is a member at Royal Fremantle Golf Club and already boasts a tournament win at the venue having taken out the COVID-impacted WA Open in 2020.

Rudgeley has not played the golf course since her amateur days but knows it well enough to be in the frame to join Hannah Green, Sarah Jane Smith and Min A Yoon as women to have won a Webex Players Series event.

Aiding that will be the 24-year-old’s daily commute and the chance to relax at home between rounds.

“It’s great to have an event here,” said Rudgeley.

“I was just saying to Mum and Dad last night, I can’t remember the last time I played a tournament in Perth.

“You can go home, you can do your own thing; just having your own car makes it so much easier.”

Hopewell is also enjoying the comforts of home after a year in which he played 28 events on the Challenge Tour in such varied locales as South Africa, India, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Portugal and Poland.

“I rocked up to Poland at 9pm expecting to get a hire car within an hour and at 3am we were still waiting,” Hopewell recalled.

“Eventually we caught a $300 Uber to the accommodation. Then we had to play a practise round the next day and then the tournament the day after.

“They’re just the things you’ve got to deal with on tour sometimes.

“Thankfully I was with my sister so at least we had a laugh about it after but at the time I was furious.

“You don’t realise how convenient it actually is (to have a tournament at home).

“You don’t have the Monday with the flight, accommodation, hire car. It’s good to be in your own bed this week.”

Hopewell was yet to turn pro when he won his state Open five years ago, making birdie at each of his final three holes to win the 54-hole event to finish one clear of Haydn Barron and Brody Martin.

The scale of the tournament this time around is slightly bigger but presents the same opportunity in the eyes of the 23-year-old.

“It is the Webex Players Series so there’s a few extra marquee tents which makes it feel a little bit bigger but I’m seeing all the familiar Aussie Tour faces,” said Hopewell.

“It just feels good to be competing against these guys again.

“This course and the two tournaments here in the past, I definitely hold close to my heart. Definitely good memories here and it feels good to be back. Hopefully we can get another one.”

With a third Ladies European Tour season beckoning in February, Rudgeley is also single-minded in how she hopes to use home-ground advantage this week.

“Any chance you can beat the boys, it’s good fun,” said Rudgeley, who finished 12th on the LET Order of Merit in 2024 to narrowly miss out on an LPGA Tour card for 2025.

“What the Players Series has done is great for Australian golf, allowing us women to be able to play with the men as well. I think it’s amazing.

“There’s no point being here unless you’re going to try and win.

“It hasn’t really changed my mentality. Just go out there, play, enjoy it, and do the right things and hopefully it all comes together at the end of the day.”

The Webex Players Series is a playing opportunity for women and men professionals and elite amateurs, competing in the same field for the same prize purse in mixed pairings.

For the final two rounds, they are joined by competitors in the Webex All Abilities Players Series and Webex Junior Players Series.

Entry is free for spectators all four days with the final two rounds to be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo from 4pm-7pm Saturday and 2pm-7pm Sunday AEDT.