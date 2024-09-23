 Aussies on Tour: A Ripper day in Texas - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: A Ripper day in Texas


Clutch performances from captain Cameron Smith and Lucas Herbert have earned Ripper GC the LIV Golf Teams Championship for the first time.

Third in the team standings entering the Team Championship Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club in Texas, the Ripper GC team of Smith, Herbert, Matt Jones and Marc Leishman enjoyed a bye in the Quarter-Finals before facing off against Fireballs GC in the Semi-Finals.

After Smith and Jones lost their foursomes match against Sergio Garcia and Abraham Ancer, Herbert and Leishman both had to win for their team to advance to the final.

Herbert edged David Puig 1 up and then Leishman won a see-sawing contest with Eugenio Chacarra with a par at the first playoff hole.

In the final, all four scores of each of the four teams count, Ripper GC claiming a three-stroke win thanks to rounds of 4-under 68 from Smith, 3-under 69 from Herbert and rounds of 2-under 70 from both Jones and Leishman.

Winners of team events in Adelaide and Singapore during the season, Smith said it was stressful watching the movement on the leaderboard coming down the stretch.

“Watching the leaderboard today was pretty stressful,” said Smith.

“I almost wanted to take my eye off it, but I couldn’t, I was so intrigued with what we had to do.

“There was something in me that was going to tell me that the boys were going to come through.

“To be a part of this is unreal, especially with these guys.”

In Europe, Adam Scott finished T57 in the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship won in a playoff by American Billy Horschel, while Hayden Hopewell was equal seventh in the Italian Challenge Open on the Challenge Tour.

On the LPGA Tour, Kiwi Lydia Ko continued her summer of success with a commanding win at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

The Olympic and AIG Women’s Open champion claimed her 22nd LPGA Tour title by a five strokes, Grace Kim the best of the Aussies in a share of 19th.

Results

LIV Golf
Team Championship Dallas
Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas
1          Ripper GC        277
T2        4Aces GC         280
T2        Ironheads GC   280
4          Legion XIII       282

LPGA Tour
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G
TPC River’s Bend, Maineville, Ohio
1          Lydia Ko (NZ)                67-66-69-63—265       $US300,000
T19      Grace Kim                    70-70-71-67—278       $21,122
T27      Minjee Lee                   71-71-68-69—279       $16,425
T27      Stephanie Kyriacou      69-67-69-74—279       $16,425
T45      Gabriela Ruffels           73-69-70-70—282       $8,082
T61      Robyn Choi                  70-69-74-72—285       $4,568
MC       Hira Naveed                 74-70—144
MC       Su Oh                          73-77—150

DP World Tour
BMW PGA Championship
Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, England
1          Billy Horschel               67-69-65-67—268       €1,370,338.38
T18      Daniel Hillier (NZ)         72-70-67-68—277       €87,930.05
T57      Adam Scott                  71-69-74-71—285       €24,585.48
T61      Ryan Fox (NZ)               71-70-72-73—286       €22,167.24
MC       Jason Scrivener            68-75—143

Japan Golf Tour
Panasonic Open Golf Championship
Arima Royal Golf Club, Hyogo
1          Kensei Hirata                62-68-68-65—263       ¥20m
T48      Brad Kennedy              65-72-72-73—282       ¥285,333
61        Anthony Quayle           73-66-71-80—290       ¥229,000
MC       Michael Hendry (NZ)    73-73—146

Ladies European Tour
La Sella Open
La Sella Golf Resort, Spain
1          Helen Briem                 67-71-66-66—270       €150,000
T12      Kirsten Rudgeley          68-69-70-74—281       €20,500
T41      Amy Walsh                   74-69-72-73—288       €5,577.78
MC       Momoka Kobori (NZ)   71-74—145
MC       Kelsey Bennett             75-72—147
MC       Whitney Hillier             73-76—149

Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
Ohio State University GC (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio
1          Frankie Capan III          68-67-66-70—271       $US270,000
T60      Rhein Gibson               69-72-72-73—286       $6,060
MC       Karl Vilips                     72-73—145

PGA TOUR Champions
PURE Insurance Championship
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, California
1          Paul Broadhurst           66-64-72—202
6          Steven Alker (NZ)         65-72-70—207
T14      Rod Pampling              69-70-71—210
T39      Stuart Appleby             74-71-71—216
T45      Steve Allan                   70-75-73—218
T45      John Senden                71-73-74—218
T50      Cameron Percy             70-73-77—220
MC       David Bransdon           71-76—147
MC       Richard Green              74-74—148
MC       Michael Wright            70-78—148

Epson Tour
Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout
El Dorado, Arkansas
1          Jenny Bae                     66-70-73—209 $US50,625
T23      Amelia Garvey (NZ)      74-69-74—217 $3,868
T25      Fiona Xu (NZ)               75-73-70—218 $3,259
MC       Cassie Porter                78-73—151

LET Access Series
Lavaux Ladies Open
Golf de Lavaux, Switzerland
1          Mimi Rhodes               68-68-64—200 €7,200
T46      Wenyung Keh (NZ)       71-73-74—218 €256.50
MC       Munchin Keh (NZ)        73-77—150

Challenge Tour
Italian Challenge Open
Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy
1          John Parry                    66-67-65-68—266       €56,000
T7        Hayden Hopewell        68-69-68-68—273       €8,820
MC       Sam Jones (NZ)            74-68—142

Legends Tour
WINSTONgolf Senior Open
WINSTONgolf, Vorbeck, Germany
1          Van Phillips                  70-66-68—204
T11      Scott Hend                   76-63-70—209
T22      Michael Long (NZ)        71-69-72—212


