Aussies on Tour: A Ripper day in Texas - PGA of Australia

Clutch performances from captain Cameron Smith and Lucas Herbert have earned Ripper GC the LIV Golf Teams Championship for the first time.

Third in the team standings entering the Team Championship Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club in Texas, the Ripper GC team of Smith, Herbert, Matt Jones and Marc Leishman enjoyed a bye in the Quarter-Finals before facing off against Fireballs GC in the Semi-Finals.

After Smith and Jones lost their foursomes match against Sergio Garcia and Abraham Ancer, Herbert and Leishman both had to win for their team to advance to the final.

Herbert edged David Puig 1 up and then Leishman won a see-sawing contest with Eugenio Chacarra with a par at the first playoff hole.

In the final, all four scores of each of the four teams count, Ripper GC claiming a three-stroke win thanks to rounds of 4-under 68 from Smith, 3-under 69 from Herbert and rounds of 2-under 70 from both Jones and Leishman.

Winners of team events in Adelaide and Singapore during the season, Smith said it was stressful watching the movement on the leaderboard coming down the stretch.

“Watching the leaderboard today was pretty stressful,” said Smith.

“I almost wanted to take my eye off it, but I couldn’t, I was so intrigued with what we had to do.

“There was something in me that was going to tell me that the boys were going to come through.

“To be a part of this is unreal, especially with these guys.”

In Europe, Adam Scott finished T57 in the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship won in a playoff by American Billy Horschel, while Hayden Hopewell was equal seventh in the Italian Challenge Open on the Challenge Tour.

On the LPGA Tour, Kiwi Lydia Ko continued her summer of success with a commanding win at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

The Olympic and AIG Women’s Open champion claimed her 22nd LPGA Tour title by a five strokes, Grace Kim the best of the Aussies in a share of 19th.

Results

LIV Golf

Team Championship Dallas

Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas

1 Ripper GC 277

T2 4Aces GC 280

T2 Ironheads GC 280

4 Legion XIII 282

LPGA Tour

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G

TPC River’s Bend, Maineville, Ohio

1 Lydia Ko (NZ) 67-66-69-63—265 $US300,000

T19 Grace Kim 70-70-71-67—278 $21,122

T27 Minjee Lee 71-71-68-69—279 $16,425

T27 Stephanie Kyriacou 69-67-69-74—279 $16,425

T45 Gabriela Ruffels 73-69-70-70—282 $8,082

T61 Robyn Choi 70-69-74-72—285 $4,568

MC Hira Naveed 74-70—144

MC Su Oh 73-77—150

DP World Tour

BMW PGA Championship

Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, England

1 Billy Horschel 67-69-65-67—268 €1,370,338.38

T18 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 72-70-67-68—277 €87,930.05

T57 Adam Scott 71-69-74-71—285 €24,585.48

T61 Ryan Fox (NZ) 71-70-72-73—286 €22,167.24

MC Jason Scrivener 68-75—143

Japan Golf Tour

Panasonic Open Golf Championship

Arima Royal Golf Club, Hyogo

1 Kensei Hirata 62-68-68-65—263 ¥20m

T48 Brad Kennedy 65-72-72-73—282 ¥285,333

61 Anthony Quayle 73-66-71-80—290 ¥229,000

MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 73-73—146

Ladies European Tour

La Sella Open

La Sella Golf Resort, Spain

1 Helen Briem 67-71-66-66—270 €150,000

T12 Kirsten Rudgeley 68-69-70-74—281 €20,500

T41 Amy Walsh 74-69-72-73—288 €5,577.78

MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 71-74—145

MC Kelsey Bennett 75-72—147

MC Whitney Hillier 73-76—149

Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

Ohio State University GC (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio

1 Frankie Capan III 68-67-66-70—271 $US270,000

T60 Rhein Gibson 69-72-72-73—286 $6,060

MC Karl Vilips 72-73—145

PGA TOUR Champions

PURE Insurance Championship

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, California

1 Paul Broadhurst 66-64-72—202

6 Steven Alker (NZ) 65-72-70—207

T14 Rod Pampling 69-70-71—210

T39 Stuart Appleby 74-71-71—216

T45 Steve Allan 70-75-73—218

T45 John Senden 71-73-74—218

T50 Cameron Percy 70-73-77—220

MC David Bransdon 71-76—147

MC Richard Green 74-74—148

MC Michael Wright 70-78—148

Epson Tour

Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout

El Dorado, Arkansas

1 Jenny Bae 66-70-73—209 $US50,625

T23 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 74-69-74—217 $3,868

T25 Fiona Xu (NZ) 75-73-70—218 $3,259

MC Cassie Porter 78-73—151

LET Access Series

Lavaux Ladies Open

Golf de Lavaux, Switzerland

1 Mimi Rhodes 68-68-64—200 €7,200

T46 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 71-73-74—218 €256.50

MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 73-77—150

Challenge Tour

Italian Challenge Open

Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy

1 John Parry 66-67-65-68—266 €56,000

T7 Hayden Hopewell 68-69-68-68—273 €8,820

MC Sam Jones (NZ) 74-68—142

Legends Tour

WINSTONgolf Senior Open

WINSTONgolf, Vorbeck, Germany

1 Van Phillips 70-66-68—204

T11 Scott Hend 76-63-70—209

T22 Michael Long (NZ) 71-69-72—212