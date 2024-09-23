Aussies on Tour: A Ripper day in Texas - PGA of Australia

Clutch performances from captain Cameron Smith and Lucas Herbert have earned Ripper GC the LIV Golf Teams Championship for the first time.
Third in the team standings entering the Team Championship Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club in Texas, the Ripper GC team of Smith, Herbert, Matt Jones and Marc Leishman enjoyed a bye in the Quarter-Finals before facing off against Fireballs GC in the Semi-Finals.
After Smith and Jones lost their foursomes match against Sergio Garcia and Abraham Ancer, Herbert and Leishman both had to win for their team to advance to the final.
Herbert edged David Puig 1 up and then Leishman won a see-sawing contest with Eugenio Chacarra with a par at the first playoff hole.
In the final, all four scores of each of the four teams count, Ripper GC claiming a three-stroke win thanks to rounds of 4-under 68 from Smith, 3-under 69 from Herbert and rounds of 2-under 70 from both Jones and Leishman.
Winners of team events in Adelaide and Singapore during the season, Smith said it was stressful watching the movement on the leaderboard coming down the stretch.
“Watching the leaderboard today was pretty stressful,” said Smith.
“I almost wanted to take my eye off it, but I couldn’t, I was so intrigued with what we had to do.
“There was something in me that was going to tell me that the boys were going to come through.
“To be a part of this is unreal, especially with these guys.”
In Europe, Adam Scott finished T57 in the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship won in a playoff by American Billy Horschel, while Hayden Hopewell was equal seventh in the Italian Challenge Open on the Challenge Tour.
On the LPGA Tour, Kiwi Lydia Ko continued her summer of success with a commanding win at the Kroger Queen City Championship.
The Olympic and AIG Women’s Open champion claimed her 22nd LPGA Tour title by a five strokes, Grace Kim the best of the Aussies in a share of 19th.
Results
LIV Golf
Team Championship Dallas
Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas
1 Ripper GC 277
T2 4Aces GC 280
T2 Ironheads GC 280
4 Legion XIII 282
LPGA Tour
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G
TPC River’s Bend, Maineville, Ohio
1 Lydia Ko (NZ) 67-66-69-63—265 $US300,000
T19 Grace Kim 70-70-71-67—278 $21,122
T27 Minjee Lee 71-71-68-69—279 $16,425
T27 Stephanie Kyriacou 69-67-69-74—279 $16,425
T45 Gabriela Ruffels 73-69-70-70—282 $8,082
T61 Robyn Choi 70-69-74-72—285 $4,568
MC Hira Naveed 74-70—144
MC Su Oh 73-77—150
DP World Tour
BMW PGA Championship
Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, England
1 Billy Horschel 67-69-65-67—268 €1,370,338.38
T18 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 72-70-67-68—277 €87,930.05
T57 Adam Scott 71-69-74-71—285 €24,585.48
T61 Ryan Fox (NZ) 71-70-72-73—286 €22,167.24
MC Jason Scrivener 68-75—143
Japan Golf Tour
Panasonic Open Golf Championship
Arima Royal Golf Club, Hyogo
1 Kensei Hirata 62-68-68-65—263 ¥20m
T48 Brad Kennedy 65-72-72-73—282 ¥285,333
61 Anthony Quayle 73-66-71-80—290 ¥229,000
MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 73-73—146
Ladies European Tour
La Sella Open
La Sella Golf Resort, Spain
1 Helen Briem 67-71-66-66—270 €150,000
T12 Kirsten Rudgeley 68-69-70-74—281 €20,500
T41 Amy Walsh 74-69-72-73—288 €5,577.78
MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 71-74—145
MC Kelsey Bennett 75-72—147
MC Whitney Hillier 73-76—149
Korn Ferry Tour
Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
Ohio State University GC (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio
1 Frankie Capan III 68-67-66-70—271 $US270,000
T60 Rhein Gibson 69-72-72-73—286 $6,060
MC Karl Vilips 72-73—145
PGA TOUR Champions
PURE Insurance Championship
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, California
1 Paul Broadhurst 66-64-72—202
6 Steven Alker (NZ) 65-72-70—207
T14 Rod Pampling 69-70-71—210
T39 Stuart Appleby 74-71-71—216
T45 Steve Allan 70-75-73—218
T45 John Senden 71-73-74—218
T50 Cameron Percy 70-73-77—220
MC David Bransdon 71-76—147
MC Richard Green 74-74—148
MC Michael Wright 70-78—148
Epson Tour
Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout
El Dorado, Arkansas
1 Jenny Bae 66-70-73—209 $US50,625
T23 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 74-69-74—217 $3,868
T25 Fiona Xu (NZ) 75-73-70—218 $3,259
MC Cassie Porter 78-73—151
LET Access Series
Lavaux Ladies Open
Golf de Lavaux, Switzerland
1 Mimi Rhodes 68-68-64—200 €7,200
T46 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 71-73-74—218 €256.50
MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 73-77—150
Challenge Tour
Italian Challenge Open
Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy
1 John Parry 66-67-65-68—266 €56,000
T7 Hayden Hopewell 68-69-68-68—273 €8,820
MC Sam Jones (NZ) 74-68—142
Legends Tour
WINSTONgolf Senior Open
WINSTONgolf, Vorbeck, Germany
1 Van Phillips 70-66-68—204
T11 Scott Hend 76-63-70—209
T22 Michael Long (NZ) 71-69-72—212