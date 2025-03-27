NSW Regional Open Qualifying Series returns in 2025 - PGA of Australia

Australia’s best professional and elite amateur golfers will test their skills on some of the best regional courses in New South Wales, with dates and venues confirmed for six NSW Regional Open Qualifying tournaments in 2025.

With the Ford NSW Open Championship planned for mid-November, the six $50,000 lead-in events will attract competitors from across Australasia.



In addition to the lucrative purses at each event, three spots in the NSW Open are also up for grabs for the highest placegetters not already exempt into the November field.



With free entry to each venue and the chance to walk the fairways with the players, spectators can witness the action up close.



The venues and dates for the six Regional Open Qualifying Tournaments in 2025 are:

Teven Valley Golf Course, July 24-26

Lismore Golf Club, July 27-29

South West Rocks Country Club, July 30-August 1

Coffs Harbour Golf Club, August 4-6

Catalina Club, Batemans Bay, September 17-19

Queanbeyan Golf Club, September 21-23



General Manager – Golf at Golf NSW Olivia Wilson said the Regional Open Qualifying Series events were perfect for an aspiring professionals or elite amateurs to kickstart their 2025/26 Australian Summer of Golf.



“The series, as it has done in recent years, can really help a future star of our sport get to the next level,” Ms Wilson said.

“With a guaranteed place in the $800,000 Ford NSW Open, players will be aiming to lock up their spot in the NSW Open quickly.”



Several players have put the qualifying spot to good use in past years by vaulting themselves into the sporting spotlight over the Australian summer.

None more so than Corey Lamb, who parlayed his qualification last year at Queanbeyan into a runner-up finish at the 2024 NSW Open behind eventual winner, Ripper GC star Lucas Herbert, and Ben Henkel, who won at Catalina Club and went on to claim the Gippsland Super 6 on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.



Chief Operating Officer at Golf NSW Graeme Phillipson said the tournaments were a welcome financial injection into the communities surrounding the host venues.



“The Regional Open Qualifying Series boosts the host clubs and surrounding towns. The players need somewhere to stay and places to eat and drink, so the visitor economy at each location does benefit, Mr Phillipson said.

The 2025 Ford NSW Open and the NSW Open Regional Qualifying Series are proudly supported by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.