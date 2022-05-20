Rankin roars home to win Mackay Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A second-round birdie barrage has delivered Brett Rankin a three-shot victory at the 2022 PIMS Group Mackay Pro-Am at Mackay Golf Club.

Two shots off the lead when play began on Friday, Rankin peeled off 10 birdies in his second round of seven-under 64 in conditions made challenging by rain squalls and gusty winds.

Only six other players broke 70 on day two as Rankin finished three clear of Doug Klein (66), Tim Hart (69) and Round 1 co-leader Michael Wright (69) with a two-round total of nine-under par.

Another of the Round 1 co-leaders, Sam Brazel, finished outright fourth with a second round of one-under 70 followed by Brad Burns (69) and WA PGA champion Jay Mackenzie (69) who shared fifth at four-under par.

Tied for seventh at the season-ending NT PGA Championship, Rankin has been a prolific winner on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series in recent years and looks set for another productive Queensland swing.

“Really happy with today, it was a battle with the wind, rain and wet conditions,” said Rankin.

“My game is moving in the right direction. I felt quite comfortable here and looking forward for the events coming up.”

Klein’s form was also good to end the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season and he had seven birdies of his own on Friday to earn a share of second.

“I started a little slow but kicked into gear and just kept pushing through,” said Klein.

Next event in the North Queensland Series is the Pioneer Valley Pro-Am at Pioneer Valley Golf Club on Sunday.