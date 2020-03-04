Queensland Golf Industry Awards Finalists

Represented by the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of QLD and Golf Management Australia, the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night acknowledges the achievements the finalists have accomplished throughout 2019.
It was encouraging to see so many individuals recognised for their outstanding efforts in assisting the growth and development of golf within the state of Queensland.
Having all areas of the industry being represented by the governing bodies, the night is truly an evening that is dedicated to personalities that are involved in the game whether it be playing or teaching the game, managing facilities that allow it to be experienced or those that volunteer their time and instil so much of their passion toward assisting where needed.
To book your tickets or for further details about the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night, please go to www.qldgolfindustryawards.com.au
or alternatively contact the PGA (QLD/NT) Office on 07 5657 6100 or via email [email protected].
The finalists for their respective awards (in
alphabetical order) are:
Golf Club of the Year
- Bargara Golf Club
- Carbrook Golf Club
- City Golf Club
- Links Hope Island
- Redcliffe Golf
Club
- Redland Bay Golf Club
Golf Club of the Year (Under 400
Members)
- Atherton Golf Club
- Dalby Golf Club
- Goondiwindi Golf Club
- North Stradbroke
Island Golf Club
Golf Supplier of the Year
- Acushnet
- Club Car
- Coca-Cola Amatil
- Host Plus
- Inside Golf
- MiClub
- Schweppes
- Toro
Junior Program of the Year
Finalists
- Brisbane Golf Club
- Brookwater Golf and
Country Club
- Cairns Golf Club
- Carbrook Golf Club
- City Golf Club
- Emerald Lakes Golf
Club
- KDV Sport
- Meadowbrook Golf Club
- Palm Meadows Driving
Range
- Rockhampton Golf Club
- Victoria Park Golf
Complex
- Windaroo Lakes Golf
Club
Volunteer of the Year
- Erick Duck – Mackay
Golf Club
- Simon Hewitt – South
East Queensland Golf Association
- Leo Scott – Keperra
Country Golf Club
- Byron Smith – Pine
Rivers Golf Club
Game Development Professional of
the Year
- Glenn Domigan – Victoria Park
Golf Complex
- Sean Dwyer – Victoria Park Golf
Complex
- Greg Lynch – Noosa Springs Golf
& Spa Resort
- Ryan Mouque – Wynnum Golf Club
- Michael Murnane – Bundaberg
Golf Club
- Hamish Robertson – Noosa
Springs Golf & Spa Resort
- Jay Simpson – First Swing
- Darren Weatherall – Victoria
Park Golf Complex
Manager of the Year
- Matt Bolton – Cairns
Golf Club
- Declan McCollam –
Brookwater Golf and Country Club
- Kerry Newsome –
Redcliffe Golf Club
- Mick Ryan –
Surfers Paradise Golf Club
- Ian Witt –
Bargara Golf Club
- Joe Worley – Boonah
Golf Club
Coach of the Year
- Jim Barden – Victoria
Park Golf Complex
- Grant Field – Pelican
Waters Golf Club
- David Nable –
Coolangatta Tweed heads Golf Club
- Richard Woodhouse –
KDV Sport
Club Professional of the Year
- Brent Barlow – Gailes
Golf Club
- Chris Graham – Ocean
Shores Country Club
- Simon Houston –
Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club
- Jared Love – Windaroo
Lakes Golf Club
- Paul Orchard –
Surfers Paradise Golf Club
- John Wright – Yamba
Golf Club
Management Professional of the
Year
- Peter Clark – St Lucia Golf
Links
- Tim Porter – Victoria Park Golf
Complex
- Scott Wagstaff – Carbrook Golf
Club
Golf Club Staff Member of the
Year
- Joe Cannavo –
Carbrook Golf Club
- Michael Dash –
Keperra Country Golf Club
- Billie Johnston –
Links Hope Island
- Keiron Judges – Links
Hope Island
- Tim Lynch – Victoria
Park Golf Complex
- Suzie Smith – Noosa
Springs Golf Club
- Andrew Webb – City
Golf Club
Golf Club Board Member of the
Year
- Jim Horan – Mt Warren
Park Golf Club
- Paul Rigby – Nudgee
Golf Club
- Rod Rhodes – Keperra
Country Golf Club
- Mark Schutters –
Carbrook Golf Club
Tournament of the Year
- Brookwater Pro-Am
- GC Celebrity Pro-Am
- Ocean Shores Pro-Am
- Rockhampton Pro-Am
- Tieri Pro-Am
Superintendents Achievement Award
- Kirk Heald – Victoria
Park Golf Complex
- Dion Cope – Redland Bay
Golf Club
- Glen Gibson Smith –
The Glades
- Lincoln Coombes –
RACV Royal Pines Resort
Metropolitan Tournament of the
Year
- Brookwater Pro-Am
- City of Brisbane
Pro-Am (Victoria Park Golf Complex)
- GC Celebrity Pro-Am
- Maroochy River Pro-Am
- Wynnum Pro-Am
Regional Tournament of the Year
- Bowen Pro-Am
- Ocean Shores Pro-Am
- Rockhampton Pro-Am
- Tieri Pro-Am
- Yamba Pro-Am
Legends Tournament of the Year
- Brookwater Legends
Pro-Am
- Fraser Coast Legends
Pro-Am
- Gold Coast Senior PGA
Championship (Lakelands Golf Club)
- Legends Tour
Championship (Byron Bay Golf Club)
- QLD Senior PGA
Championship (Wynnum Golf Club)
- Royal QLD Cup
PGA Trainee of the Year
- Cooper Eccleston –
Victoria Park Golf Complex
- Charles Wright –
Burleigh Golf Club
- Gavin Fairfax – Redland
Bay Golf Club
Golf Course Turf Apprentice of
the Year
- Tom Bath – Palm
Meadows Golf Club
- Tahlia Bruce – Wynnum
Golf Club
- Luke Gramm –
Riverlakes Golf Club
- Eric Moore – Brisbane
Golf Club
Superintendents Environment and
Safety Excellence Award
- Brendan Clark –
Atherton Golf Club
- Phil Soegaard –
Lakelands Golf Club
PGA IGI Excellence in Golf
Education Award
- Robert Lane
- Shannon Coad
- Shu-Tzu Liang