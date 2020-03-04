Queensland Golf Industry Awards Finalists


The Queensland Golf Industry is pleased to announce the finalists for their upcoming Awards Night incorporating the PGA Trainee Graduation to be held at RACV Royal Pines Resort on Tuesday 31st March 2020.

Represented by the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia, Golf Course Superintendents Association of QLD and Golf Management Australia, the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night acknowledges the achievements the finalists have accomplished throughout 2019.

It was encouraging to see so many individuals recognised for their outstanding efforts in assisting the growth and development of golf within the state of Queensland.

Having all areas of the industry being represented by the governing bodies, the night is truly an evening that is dedicated to personalities that are involved in the game whether it be playing or teaching the game, managing facilities that allow it to be experienced or those that volunteer their time and instil so much of their passion toward assisting where needed.

To book your tickets or for further details about the QLD Golf Industry Awards Night, please go to www.qldgolfindustryawards.com.au or alternatively contact the PGA (QLD/NT) Office on 07 5657 6100 or via email [email protected].

The finalists for their respective awards (in alphabetical order) are:

Golf Club of the Year

  • Bargara Golf Club
  • Carbrook Golf Club
  • City Golf Club
  • Links Hope Island
  • Redcliffe Golf Club
  • Redland Bay Golf Club

Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members)

  • Atherton Golf Club
  • Dalby Golf Club
  • Goondiwindi Golf Club
  • North Stradbroke Island Golf Club

Golf Supplier of the Year

  • Acushnet
  • Club Car
  • Coca-Cola Amatil
  • Host Plus
  • Inside Golf
  • MiClub
  • Schweppes
  • Toro

Junior Program of the Year Finalists

  • Brisbane Golf Club
  • Brookwater Golf and Country Club
  • Cairns Golf Club
  • Carbrook Golf Club
  • City Golf Club
  • Emerald Lakes Golf Club
  • KDV Sport
  • Meadowbrook Golf Club
  • Palm Meadows Driving Range
  • Rockhampton Golf Club
  • Victoria Park Golf Complex
  • Windaroo Lakes Golf Club

Volunteer of the Year

  • Erick Duck – Mackay Golf Club
  • Simon Hewitt – South East Queensland Golf Association
  • Leo Scott – Keperra Country Golf Club 
  • Byron Smith – Pine Rivers Golf Club

Game Development Professional of the Year

  • Glenn Domigan – Victoria Park Golf Complex
  • Sean Dwyer – Victoria Park Golf Complex
  • Greg Lynch – Noosa Springs Golf & Spa Resort
  • Ryan Mouque – Wynnum Golf Club
  • Michael Murnane – Bundaberg Golf Club
  • Hamish Robertson – Noosa Springs Golf & Spa Resort
  • Jay Simpson – First Swing
  • Darren Weatherall – Victoria Park Golf Complex

Manager of the Year

  • Matt Bolton – Cairns Golf Club
  • Declan McCollam – Brookwater Golf and Country Club
  • Kerry Newsome – Redcliffe Golf Club
  • Mick Ryan – Surfers Paradise Golf Club
  • Ian Witt – Bargara Golf Club            
  • Joe Worley – Boonah Golf Club

Coach of the Year

  • Jim Barden – Victoria Park Golf Complex
  • Grant Field – Pelican Waters Golf Club
  • David Nable – Coolangatta Tweed heads Golf Club
  • Richard Woodhouse – KDV Sport

Club Professional of the Year

  • Brent Barlow – Gailes Golf Club
  • Chris Graham – Ocean Shores Country Club
  • Simon Houston – Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club
  • Jared Love – Windaroo Lakes Golf Club
  • Paul Orchard – Surfers Paradise Golf Club
  • John Wright – Yamba Golf Club

Management Professional of the Year

  • Peter Clark – St Lucia Golf Links
  • Tim Porter – Victoria Park Golf Complex
  • Scott Wagstaff – Carbrook Golf Club

Golf Club Staff Member of the Year

  • Joe Cannavo – Carbrook Golf Club
  • Michael Dash – Keperra Country Golf Club
  • Billie Johnston – Links Hope Island
  • Keiron Judges – Links Hope Island
  • Tim Lynch – Victoria Park Golf Complex
  • Suzie Smith – Noosa Springs Golf Club
  • Andrew Webb – City Golf Club

Golf Club Board Member of the Year

  • Jim Horan – Mt Warren Park Golf Club 
  • Paul Rigby – Nudgee Golf Club
  • Rod Rhodes – Keperra Country Golf Club
  • Mark Schutters – Carbrook Golf Club

Tournament of the Year

  • Brookwater Pro-Am
  • GC Celebrity Pro-Am
  • Ocean Shores Pro-Am
  • Rockhampton Pro-Am
  • Tieri Pro-Am

Superintendents Achievement Award

  • Kirk Heald – Victoria Park Golf Complex
  • Dion Cope – Redland Bay Golf Club
  • Glen Gibson Smith – The Glades
  • Lincoln Coombes – RACV Royal Pines Resort

Metropolitan Tournament of the Year

  • Brookwater Pro-Am
  • City of Brisbane Pro-Am (Victoria Park Golf Complex)
  • GC Celebrity Pro-Am
  • Maroochy River Pro-Am
  • Wynnum Pro-Am

Regional Tournament of the Year

  • Bowen Pro-Am
  • Ocean Shores Pro-Am
  • Rockhampton Pro-Am
  • Tieri Pro-Am
  • Yamba Pro-Am

Legends Tournament of the Year

  • Brookwater Legends Pro-Am
  • Fraser Coast Legends Pro-Am
  • Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship (Lakelands Golf Club)
  • Legends Tour Championship (Byron Bay Golf Club)
  • QLD Senior PGA Championship (Wynnum Golf Club)
  • Royal QLD Cup

PGA Trainee of the Year

  • Cooper Eccleston – Victoria Park Golf Complex
  • Charles Wright – Burleigh Golf Club
  • Gavin Fairfax – Redland Bay Golf Club

Golf Course Turf Apprentice of the Year

  • Tom Bath – Palm Meadows Golf Club
  • Tahlia Bruce – Wynnum Golf Club
  • Luke Gramm – Riverlakes Golf Club
  • Eric Moore – Brisbane Golf Club

Superintendents Environment and Safety Excellence Award

  • Brendan Clark – Atherton Golf Club
  • Phil Soegaard – Lakelands Golf Club

PGA IGI Excellence in Golf Education Award

  • Robert Lane
  • Shannon Coad
  • Shu-Tzu Liang

