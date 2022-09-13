Quarter-finalists decided at Pampling Plate - PGA of Australia

Defending champion Mitch Smith has made light work of his Round 2 match to safely navigate his way into the quarter-finals of the 2022 Coca-Cola Pampling Plate at Caboolture Golf Club.

The top 24 Associate qualifiers from Monday’s two rounds of strokeplay advanced to the matchplay section of the tournament on Tuesday where two rounds saw the contenders cut to just eight heading into the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

As one of the top eight qualifiers to receive a bye in Round 1, Smith (Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club) lined up against KDV Sport’s Nicholas Barney in Round 2.

Barney went to the 18th hole before getting the better of Peter Lyon (Southport Golf Club) in Round 1 but went down 4&3 to Smith in the afternoon matches.

“I am playing well and calculate I am 13-under par over the past two days which is very pleasing,” said Smith, who topped qualifying with a 36-hole total of nine-under par.

The news wasn’t so good for 2020 champion James Macklin from Jindalee Golf Club, beaten by Cody Davis (Surfers Paradise) 1 up in Round 2.

Davis took until the 17th hole to close out Ryan Paul (Bundaberg Golf Club) in the morning matches and was thrilled to move into the quarter-finals with victory over Macklin.

“It was a long day and two very tough matches,” said Davis.

“To make birdie on 18 against a past winner to win was a fantastic feeling.”

The remaining quarter-finalists are AJ McCoy, Leon Trenerry, Bailey Arnott, Robert Spence, Dylan Gardner and Ben Hollis, who needed three extra holes before defeating Jack Day.

The Queensland Associates Captain, McCoy was faced with a match-up against good friend and Leadership Group counterpart Jesse Egea (Wolston Park) in Round 1.

McCoy held a narrow advantage for much of the match before Egea squared the contest with a birdie at the 17th hole.

McCoy responded in kind, however, with a birdie of his own on the final hole for a 1 up victory.

“It is always hard playing against a good friend and they are always close matches so was nice to get up,” said McCoy.

The big upset in Round 1 was Rian Duncan (Surfers Paradise) defeating Ray Harris (Redcliffe) 1 up.

“I was stoked to get in the top 24 so to win my Round 1 match was an extra bonus,” said Duncan, who would fall to Dylan Gardner 4&3 in Round 2.

The other morning matches saw Robert Spence (McLeod) defeat Yuan Felipe Munoz (Carbrook) 4&3, Jack Day (Woodford) defeat Ben Scholl (Toowoomba) 5&4, Chris Park (Sanctuary Cove) defeat Jake Newberry (Keperra) 2&1 and Heiko Jeandupeux (KDV) defeat Luke Parker (Wynnum).

Wednesday’s quarter-final matches are:

Cody Davis v Dylan Gardner

Ben Hollis v Bailey Arnott

Alexander McCoy v Leon Trenerry

Mitch Smith v Robert Spence

Play will begin at 6.40am on Wednesday with semi-finals following in the afternoon.

Click here to follow all the live scoring.